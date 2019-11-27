International Development News
Development News Edition

'Nemo' fish may not adapt to changing climate: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:07 IST
'Nemo' fish may not adapt to changing climate: Study

The long-term survival of clownfish -- made famous by the Hollywood movie Finding Nemo -- depends more on the sea anemone neighbourhood they live in than on their own genes, according to a first-of-its-kind study which suggests that climate change may make it hard for both the fish and its host to survive. The researchers, including those from James Cook University in Australia, conducted a 10-year long genetic study of clownfish population in the reefs of Papua New Guinea which lived in a mutualistic association with one of two host sea anemone species -- Heteractis magnifica and Stichodactyla gigantea.

They established family trees spanning five generations for the entire clownfish population at an island in Kimbe Bay -- a well-known biodiversity hotspot. The scientists assessed the ability of the population to persist changing environmental conditions, and the genetic potential of individual clownfish to adapt to the increasingly rapid changes.

The study, published in the journal Ecology Letters, noted that the reproductive success of the clownfish depends almost entirely on having a high-quality anemone home. "There are no particular genetic variants that contribute more offspring to the next generation. The quality of the host anemone contributes most to the ability of the clownfish to renew its population," said study co-author Geoff Jones from James Cook University.

The study noted that the clownfish population can persist if high-quality anemones remain healthy. The researchers said the anemones themselves lived with symbiotic algae, which leave when under stress.

According to the study, if the algae stay away long enough, the anemone starves to death, killing the clownfish home at the same time. The researchers said until now long-term genetic data for individuals within a marine population were incredibly rare.

"But now that we have it, we find that Nemo is at the mercy of a habitat that is degrading more and more every year," said study co-author Serge Planes from the National Centre of Scientific Research (CNRS) in France. "To expect a clownfish to genetically adapt at a pace which would allow it to persist is unreasonable," Planes said.

According to the researchers, the fate of clownfish depends on the ability of humans to maintain the quality of their habitat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Sydney, Nov 27 AFP Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. Th...

Getting precise Hindi translation for technical papers proving difficult for UPSC: Govt

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report....

China slams 'selfish' US Middle East policies

China on Wednesday denounced US policies in the Middle East as selfish, as it blamed Washington for destabilizing the fraught region where Beijing has stepped up investment in recent years. While US President Donald Trump has decided to abr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019