China says developed countries lack 'political will' on climate goals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:36 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Beijing on Wednesday accused developed countries including the US of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing controversial issues including climate compensation. China is the world's second-largest economy and the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide but has repeatedly argued that developed nations should lead on tackling international climate obligations.

"Developed countries' insufficient political will to provide support" is the "biggest problem" currently facing international climate efforts, said Zhao Yingmin, vice-minister of ecology and environment, at a press conference Wednesday. An environment ministry report released at the briefing also criticized the US - currently in the process of pulling out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on global warming.

"These unilateral behaviors seriously harm the global community's willingness and trust in tackling climate change together," the report says. The US generated more oil and gas than any other nation last year and is the world's number two coal producer after China.

Zhao called for developed countries to honor financial commitments including providing USD 100 billion to poorer states harmed by climate change. The USD 100 billion -- which China has said it is entitled to part of -- was a nonbinding accompaniment to the Paris Agreement and was the annual amount that rich countries pledged to muster by 2020.

The European Commission has called for the EU to adopt a carbon border tax that would impose higher tariffs on imported goods made through greenhouse gas-intensive processes. But China's report said carbon border taxes currently being considered by "some developed countries" would "seriously harm" the global community's willingness to tackle the issue.

Zhao was speaking a week ahead of a Madrid summit to discuss the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change -- based on the principle all nations must give proportionately to mitigate climate change. The UN said Tuesday the world will miss its chance to avert climate disaster without an immediate and all-but-impossible fall in fossil fuel emissions.

Climate groups said Monday the US and Europe bear more than half the cost of repairing the existing environmental damage, based on their historic greenhouse gas emissions. Beijing said Wednesday it had reduced carbon emissions intensity by 45 percent between 2005 and 2018.

But China's absolute carbon emissions have continued to rise, according to Tuesday's UN report. A separate study earlier this month warned that Beijing's planned coal powerplants were equivalent to all of the EU's current generating capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

