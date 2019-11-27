International Development News
Development News Edition

Global Gender Summit 2019: Experts enthuse parity in energy sector to combat climate change

Global Gender Summit 2019: Experts enthuse parity in energy sector to combat climate change
The experts believe women can contribute a lot in the fight against climate change. Image Credit: AfDB

The 2019 Global Gender Summit commenced on Monday, November 25 in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. Experts on energy issues pleaded on November 26 for gender parity in energy-related sectors with an objective to effectively fight climate change.

"Women are vulnerable in many African countries, particularly in the water and energy sector. And this vulnerability can have many consequences that can not be denied, on their health, for example," the climate change and green growth specialist at the African Development Bank, Charlotte Eyong opined.

"Women can contribute a lot in the fight against climate change. They can change mindsets to solve problems," Claire Nelson (of the Power Africa project in Rwanda led by USAID USA), deploring the fact that there are few women in the energy sector cited. "We have to see how we can attract women to this sector and support them to move up the ladder. Raise awareness, share experiences of women working in energy to show girls that opportunities exist," she suggested.

The other panellists, Claire Nelson of the Power Africa project in Rwanda led by USAID USA, Barbara Kazimbaya-Senkwe of the water and sanitation financing program (WASH-FIN) and Annemarije Kooijman of the NGO Energia, helped to feed the debate on the theme of this session entitled 'Climate change and the effects on women.'

Barbara Kazimbaya-Senkwe's idea is to seize the opportunities that exist in the water sector, innovation and financing, and to adopt new approaches to sanitation: "how can we capitalize on potential of waste? By doing social marketing to change mindsets and see waste as exploitable resources."

"We need to institutionalize gender in government strategies. It's not just a question of projects, but another way of doing things: ensuring gender parity in the project implementation team," Charlotte Eyong argued citing the African Bank as an example for its gender mainstreaming policy.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand: People of naxal-affected Latehar gear up to vote, give mixed response over security

With two recent deadly attacks by Naxals in Latehar and Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituencies, the locals in the area have somehow gained a bit of fear ahead of the Assembly elections, however, they are expressed willingness to exercise th...

UPDATE 1-France will soften, not give up pension reform ahead of strikes

The French government is willing to compromise on its pension reform but will not abandon plans to rebuild a system that allows some workers to retire in their fifties, it said on Wednesday, a week before a planned transport workers strike....

NATO gives Boeing $1 bln deal to upgrade AWACS reconnaissance planes

NATO on Wednesday awarded Boeing Co a 1 billion contract to upgrade its fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes, a deal officials said showed the strength of transatlantic cooperation days before an alliance summit in London.First flown in 198...

SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019