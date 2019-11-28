International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-India's economy seen growing at 4.7% in Sept qtr

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:09 IST
PREVIEW-India's economy seen growing at 4.7% in Sept qtr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports.

The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in the gross domestic product of 4.7% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018. Economic growth could dip to around 4% in the September quarter, two domestic television channels said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

If the latest figure for expansion of gross domestic product is 4.7% or less, the quarter will have registered the slowest expansion in 26 quarters, since 4.3% in January-March 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has taken several steps, including cutting corporate tax in September, to boost investments and bolster economic growth.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the Reserve Bank of India would cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 basis points, to 4.90% at its Dec. 3-5 meeting. "Agrarian distress and dismal income growth so far, coupled with subdued income growth expectation in urban areas, have weakened consumption demand considerably," said Devindra Pant, chief economist at Fitch arm India Ratings & Research.

"Even the festive demand has failed to revive it," he said, citing data on non-food credit, auto sales, and select fast-moving consumer goods. "ECONOMIC EMERGENCY"

On Wednesday, in a heated parliamentary debate on the economic slowdown affecting jobs, opposition parties said millions of people had lost their jobs and the country faced an "economic emergency". In her reply, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy faced a slowdown but no "recession" and cited several government measures to support economic growth.

On Thursday, she sought parliament's approval to spend $2.7 billion rupees in addition to a budgeted 27.86 trillion rupees ($388 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Economists said with persistently tight domestic credit and weak corporate profits, India's recovery could be delayed and the pick-up would remain below potential.

India needs to grow at around 8% to create enough jobs for its millions of young people joining the labor force each year. The unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5%, its highest since August 2016, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), though the government estimates that urban unemployment declined.

Some economists, however, said economic growth could pick up in the second half of the current fiscal year after the government took steps to support real estate and non-bank finance companies. "The economic slowdown has bottomed out in the September quarter," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a Delhi-based government think tank.

"With easing of credit and pick up in festival demand, economic growth is expected to pick up from October onward." ($1=71.7700 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Not taking oath today, says Ajit Pawar; 6 leaders form Sena, Congress, NCP to take oath

NCP leader Ajit Pawar will not be sworn-in as a member of Uddhav Thackeray government today evening. Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting here, Pawar said that the NCP has yet to make a decision in this regard.I am not taking oat...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Canadian Latifi replaces Kubica at Williams for 2020

Canadian Nicholas Latifi said his dream had come true after Williams announced on Thursday he would be making his Formula One debut in 2020 as Robert Kubicas replacement. The 24-year-old, who is second in the Formula Two feeder series with ...

Blogger tests Singapore's fake news law by rebuffing correction order

A blogger said on Thursday he would not comply with a Singapore government order to correct a Facebook post in the first test of the city-states new fake news law. Singapores home ministry said the post on the Facebook page of a blog called...

Labour inspectors, Hawks shocked to see conditions during factories raid

The Department of Employment and Labour, in conjunction with Home Affairs Immigration Officers, and the Hawks, on Wednesday raided two factories in Johannesburg, which were suspected of flouting labor laws.According to the Department of Emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019