International Development News
Development News Edition

Undersea telecom cables can be used as earthquake monitoring networks: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:57 IST
Undersea telecom cables can be used as earthquake monitoring networks: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fiber-optic cables that make up the global undersea telecommunications network may help researchers assess offshore earthquakes, and hidden geologic structures in the depths of the ocean, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Science, describes an experiment that turned a 20-kilometer section of the undersea fiber-optic cable into the equivalent of 10,000 seismic stations monitoring quakes along the ocean floor.

The researchers, including those from the University of California (UC) Berkeley in the US, recorded a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and seismic scattering from underwater fault zones during their four-day experiment. They used a technique where a device with components for creating, manipulating and detecting light sent short pulses of laser down the cable and detected how this was backscattered due to strain in the cable caused by stretching.

The researchers then measured the scattering at every two meters of the cable and turned a 20-kilometer section into 10,000 individual motion sensors. They said the technique could be used to map a previously unknown fault system and observe several dynamic tidal and storm-driven processes in the water column above.

The technique called Distributed Acoustic Sensing was earlier tested with fiber-optic cables on land, but can now be used to obtain data on quakes happening under the sea, where few seismic stations exist, they said. The researchers said the new system is sensitive to changes of nanometres to hundreds of picometres for every meter of cable length -- a change happening at the scale of one part in a billion.

"There is a huge need for seafloor seismology. Any instrumentation you get out into the ocean, even if it is only for the first 50 kilometers from shore, will be very useful," said study lead author Nate Lindsey from UC Berkeley. The scientists hope to use the dense fiber-optic networks around the world, spanning more than 10 million kilometers, on both lands and under the sea to measure the sensitive seismic movements on the Earth.

"This is really a study on the frontier of seismology, the first time anyone has used offshore fiber-optic cables for looking at these types of oceanographic signals or for imaging fault structures. One of the blank spots in the seismographic network worldwide is in the oceans," said study co-author Jonathan Ajo-Franklin from Rice University in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets in the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilet...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019