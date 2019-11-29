International Development News
Development News Edition

POLL-Turkish economy to expand in Q3 and grow 0.5% this year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:27 IST
POLL-Turkish economy to expand in Q3 and grow 0.5% this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's economy is expected to have returned to year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2019 after three consecutive quarters of contraction, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, while forecasts for year-end growth also turned positive. The economy went into recession last year after a currency crisis saw the Turkish lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar, which sent inflation and interest rates soaring and caused domestic demand to weaken significantly.

But there have been signs of recovery since then, as inflation fell to single digits in October, largely due to a so-called base effect, and loan growth accelerated thanks to rate cuts by the central bank. The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 17 economists showed the economy expanding 1% year-on-year in the third quarter. Forecasts ranged from a contraction of 0.2% to an expansion of 1.6%.

Private consumption improved in the third quarter, while stocks also supported growth, said Ozlem Bayraktar Goksen, chief economist at Tacirler Yatirim. "But the most important factor is the positive annual base effect," she said, adding that contribution from exports, which supported the economy strongly in previous quarters, had declined sharply in the third.

"Due to the positive base effect in the last quarter of the year, we expect a stronger positive growth. We expect a growth of around 5% for the fourth quarter," she said. The median estimate of 14 economists for 2019 annual growth stood at 0.5%. Estimates ranged from a 0.8% growth to a 0.9% contraction.

Growth expectations for the third quarter in a previous Reuters poll had been negative and the median estimate for year-end had been 0%. Expectations for both turned positive due to higher-than-expected loan growth and confidence indices pointing towards a moderate recovery in the economy, Goksen said.

The economy had contracted 1.5% year-on-year in the second quarter. Industrial production, a key signal of economic activity and widely regarded as an indication of growth, expanded 3.4% year-on-year in September. The calendar-adjusted index declined 0.4% in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

The government's own sharply lowered forecast for the year envisages growth at 0.5% in 2019, and 5% in 2020. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the economy would expand around 4-5% in the last quarter of 2019. Third quarter GDP growth is due to be announced on Dec. 2 at 0700 GMT. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Colombo, Nov 29 AFP Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the ...

40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.The Narendra Modi government g...

India's apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage: Irani

India faces competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that enjoy preferential or duty-free access to key markets like the European Union, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.Apparel exports from compe...

Soccer-Abu Dhabi-based consortium agrees to buy Charlton Athletic

Abu Dhabi-based consortium East Street Investments has agreed to buy Charlton Athletic, the second-tier English soccer club announced on Friday. The deal for the South London side founded in 1905 remains subject to approval by the Football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019