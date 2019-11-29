International Development News
Development News Edition

Global climate protests kick off in smoke-covered Sydney

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
Global climate protests kick off in smoke-covered Sydney

Sydney, Nov 29 (AFP) Protesters across Asia kicked off a fresh round of global demonstrations against climate change on Friday, with bushfire-ravaged Australia taking the lead. Hundreds of people gathered outside the offices of the conservative Liberal party, as protesters in several Asia-Pacific cities heeded the call to action from 16-year-old climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia -- the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise", the demonstrators turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by the fires that have blanketed the city for much of the last month.

"My home town was on the frontlines," said student Sam Galvin who was protesting in Melbourne. "That kind of shocked me into realising that this is something that is happening and it's time I do something about it."

Six people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the crisis, which scientists say has been worsened by rising temperatures. Drought and unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions have fuelled the unprecedented blazes.

The target of the protesters' ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has angrily denied any link between the fires and climate change while defending his support for fossil fuels. "Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires," said school strike leader Shiann Broderick. "People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun."

Australia, with a population of 25 million, has low carbon emissions compared with the planet's biggest polluters, but is one of the world's leading coal exporters. "The suggestion that (in) any way shape or form that Australia, accountable for 1.3 per cent of the world's emissions, that the individual actions of Australia are impacting directly on specific fire events, whether it's here or anywhere else in the world, that doesn't bear up to credible scientific evidence," Morrison claimed earlier this month.

Protests also took place in Tokyo, where hundreds marched through the teeming Shinjuku district to raise awareness of the issue. "I feel a sense of crisis because almost no one in Japan is interested" in climate change, said 19-year-old student Mio Ishida.

"I was really inspired by Greta's actions" she said. "I thought if I didn't act now, it would be too late. I wanted to do something I could do." In Delhi, about 50 school and college students staged a march to the environment ministry in the world's most polluted capital, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding that the government declare a climate emergency.

"This is about doing something that you believe in," said 23-year-old Saumya Chowdhury. "We want the government to acknowledge this and have a conversation on this issue with people."

India is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study. Last month, millions of people took to the streets in nearly every major global city for a series of "climate strikes".

The latest demonstrations come as 200 nations prepare to gather in Madrid next week for a 12-day UN climate conference. The meeting will focus largely on finalising the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which becomes operational in 2021.

Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing, and that carbon emissions -- which are on the rise -- would need to fall 7.6 per cent a year to meet the target. The UN has reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year.

The organisation has also warned that global temperatures are on pace to rise almost four Celsius by the end of the century -- an increase that could make some places virtually uninhabitable. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ganesh Srinivasan appointed TPDDL CEO

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd TPDDL on Friday said Ganesh Srinivasan has been appointed as its new chief executive officer CEO. The appointment is with effect from December 2, TPDDL said in a statement.Srinivasan will take over from San...

Emery axed as Arsenal boss after worst run in decades

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Fr...

Dilip Walse-Patil of NCP pro-tem Speaker of Maha assembly

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. NCP sources confirmed that Patil has been appo...

Gold Hallmarking to be made mandatory from 15 Jan 2020: Paswan

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today announced that Gold Hallmarking will be made mandatory across the nation from 15th January 2020. Addressing media after the announcement, Shri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019