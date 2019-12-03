Left Menu
Cyclonic Storm approaching Somalia, warns IMD

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Arabian Sea and along & off Somalia coast during next 04 days.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an advisory for a cyclone approaching towards Somalia cost. The cyclone will also cause high wind and light to moderate rain in almost all the southern states of India.

"Very rough Sea Conditions are prevailing over Southwest Arabian Sea and are very likely to become very rough to high over southwest Arabian Sea and along & off Somalia coast from today evening. It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours," said an advisory issued by IMD at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. According to scientists a deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea is moving north-northwestwards which is very likely to get a wind speed of about 90 km per hour. The cyclone is very likely to move in the same direction for some more time and then recurve towards Somalia coast during next four days.

In Southern India wind speed is expected to be lower but light to moderate rains will occur in coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Goa.

