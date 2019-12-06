Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts

Some 20 miles north of New York City, a team of scientists is searching for clues about how the environment is changing by studying organisms not usually found in the woods around here: corals. In the labs of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, a research unit of Columbia University overlooking the Hudson River, the scientists led by Professor Braddock Linsley pore over feet-long coral cores they extracted from far-away reefs. Emotion-sensing robot launches to assist space station astronauts

An intelligent robot equipped with emotion-sensing voice detectors was headed to the International Space Station after launching from Florida on Thursday, becoming the latest artificial intelligence-powered astronaut workmate in orbit. The Crew Interactive Mobile Companion 2, or CIMON 2, is a spherical droid with microphones, cameras and a slew of software to enable emotion recognition. Bye-bye, birdie: Study finds North American birds getting smaller

Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after crashing into buildings in Chicago during spring and fall migrations. Their work has documented what might be called the incredible shrinking bird. A study published on Wednesday involving 70,716 birds killed from 1978 through 2016 in such collisions in the third-largest U.S. city found that their average body sizes steadily declined over that time, though their wingspans increased. NASA's probe soaring near sun reveals surprises about solar wind

Troves of new data from a NASA probe's close encounters with the sun are giving scientists unique insight about the solar wind and space weather more generally as the spacecraft zooms through the outermost part of the star's atmosphere. Researchers on Wednesday described the first published findings from the Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched in 2018 to journey closer to the sun than any other human-made object. The findings, offering fresh details about how the sun spawns space weather, are reshaping astronomers' understanding of violent solar wind that can hamper satellites and electronics on Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trials found ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy on newly diagnosed type-2 diabetes: Govt

Independent clinical trials conducted at the Banaras Hindu University BHU revealed that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type-two diabetes, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha on Fri...

Cong accuses Irani of 'politicising' issue of rapes in country

The Congress on Friday accused Union minister Smriti Irani of politicising the issue of rapes in the country and claimed that the treasury benches created a ruckus in Lok Sabha as the government did not want a discussion on security of wome...

Zomato to raise up to USD 600 mn next month: Deepinder Goyal

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato is looking to raise up to USD 600 million around Rs 4,276 crore next month in a new funding round, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Friday. The company is making all ef...

UP: SIT names three more in setting ablaze a rape victim in Unnao

The Special Investigation Team SIT, which was constituted to probe the incident of a rape victim being set ablaze, on Friday added the name of three more persons to the list of the accused in the case. After deliberations, the SIT added the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019