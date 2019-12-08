Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:08 IST
Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
"In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made," said Zarean, without elaborating. Image Credit: ANI

Iran will unveil a new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges, the deputy head of Iran's nuclear agency Ali Asghar Zarean told State TV on Saturday.

"In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made," said Zarean, without elaborating.

In September, Iran said it had started developing centrifuges to speed up the enrichment of uranium as part of steps to reduce compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bobsleigh-Former Canadian Humphries triumphs in World Cup debut with U.S.

Kaille Humphries, who switched competitive allegiance from Canada in September, triumphed in her World Cup debut for the United States on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The double Olympic gold medallist paired with brake woman Lauren Gi...

Royals sign former closer Rosenthal to minor league deal

Former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The right-handed Rosenthal reportedly agreed to a 2 million base salary with another 2.25 million attain...

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US relations with Saudi

Just months after senior US officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, Americas relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force students shooting spree at a Navy base in Fl...

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019