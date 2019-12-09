Delhi Fire: Forensic team collects samples from Anaj Mandi building

A day after a massive fire claimed 43 lives in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, a forensic team is currently collecting samples from the site, police said on Monday.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is inside the four-story building where the fire broke out claiming the lives of 43 workers and injuring 16 early on Sunday morning.

