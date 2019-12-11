Delhi’s Air quality to improve today due to high wind and rainfall

Delhiites are likely to get some relief from pollution on Thursday due to high wind velocity and moderate rain. The meteorological scientists have predicted decline in pollution due to increased wind velocity since Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Indian Institute of Meteorology (IITM), Pune the air quality in Delhi will gradually improve from Wednesday afternoon and reach to moderate level on Thursday. The air quality is likely to improve further on December 13 due to moderate rain and strong surface winds.

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East-Southeast direction in Delhi with wind speed up to 20 kmph on Thursday and generally cloudy sky, light rain accompanied with hail storm and strong surface wind (speed 25-30Kmph) towards evening/night," IITM has predicted in its air quality forecast for Delhi. It further added that the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Southeast direction in Delhi with wind speed up to 20 kmph on Friday and generally cloudy sky, light rain accompanied with hail storm and strong surface wind (speed 25-30Kmph) towards night.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi was severe on Wednesday morning.

Generally, the air pollution in Delhi is blamed on stubble burning by the farmers of the neighboring states but this recent increase in air pollution was due to its own pollution load. The AQI of Delhi was had gone above 400 points at almost all the stations of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi and its satellite cities, particularly in the night hours since last Thursday.