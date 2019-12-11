Left Menu
COP25: Business leaders doing their part to beat climate change, UN chief says

António Guterres issued the charge on Wednesday in a speech to the annual Caring for Climate Meeting, held during the on-going UN COP25 climate conference in Madrid. 

  Madrid
  11-12-2019
Caring for Climate mobilizes business leaders to implement and recommend solutions and policies to beat climate change.    Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Spokesperson)

The UN Secretary-General has called on business and civil society leaders to press Governments into articulating policies that support private-sector efforts to address climate change.

António Guterres issued the charge on Wednesday in a speech to the annual Caring for Climate Meeting, held during the on-going UN COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

"I'm meeting more and more business leaders that complain that they cannot do more because governments will not allow them to do so, because of the environment that is still created in the bureaucratic, administrative, tax regulatory and other frameworks that are under government control", he said.

The business sector fights climate change

Caring for Climate mobilizes business leaders to implement and recommend solutions and policies to beat climate change.

It was launched in 2007 and is convened by the UN Global Compact, the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

With the climate crisis increasingly jeopardizing life on the planet, the Secretary-General stressed that more collective action will be needed from governments, regions, cities, businesses and civil society.

"While we see some incremental steps towards sustainable business models, it is nowhere near the scope or scale required", he said.

"What we need is not an incremental approach, but a transformational approach. And we need businesses to unite behind the science by taking rapid and ambitious action across their operations and value chains."

The "science" refers to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

This will require reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to global warming, by 45 percent by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Business and finance cannot act alone

Business and financial leaders have been doing their part to beat climate change, as the Secretary-General acknowledged.

He was encouraged that 170 major companies have committed to set scientific, verifiable emission reduction targets through the 'Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees' campaign.

However, he said the business and financial sectors cannot act alone.

Next year, many governments will present plans to reduce their emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. Mr. Guterres forecast that these enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) will include carbon-neutral strategies and green initiatives in sectors such as energy, industry, construction, and transport.

  "In support of these efforts, I am calling on you, leaders from the private sector and civil society, to challenge your Governments to use this opportunity to make clear their economic development policies that will enable your companies to invest decisively in a net-zero future," he said.

The UN chief added that millions worldwide, particularly young people, recognize that more must be done to limit the worst impacts of climate disruption.

"That's why they are calling on leaders from all sectors to do exponentially more to address the climate emergency," he said. "We are quickly nearing our last opportunity to be on the right side of history."

Greta Thunberg's visit

The teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was at the UN conference on Wednesday, urging participants to focus on the science behind climate change.

She explained it was important to keep to the 1.5-degree threshold "because even at one degree, people are dying from the climate crisis."

"Because that is what the united science calls for, to avoid destabilizing the climate so that we have the best possible chance to avoid setting off irreversible chain reactions such as melting glaciers, polar ice and thawing arctic permafrost. Every fraction of a degree matters."

Ms. Thunberg told world leaders at the UN's Climate Action Summit in September that they were "failing" her generation, by not taking action to ease the climate crisis fast enough, and on Wednesday, the 16-year-old Swede who founded the school strike movement was named by TIME magazine as their 2019 Person of the Year.

