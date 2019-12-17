Left Menu
CSIR and CNRS France sign Mou to support scientific, technological research

A team led by Director General, CSIR, DrShekhar C Mande met a delegation from CNRS France, led by its President and CEO, Prof Antoine Petit.

This cooperation could include sharing good practices, promoting technology transfer and enhancing industry-academia cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@CSIR_IND)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here today between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India and the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), France to establish a framework for cooperation between the two towards promotion and support of scientific and technological research. A team led by Director General, CSIR, Dr. Shekhar C Mande met a delegation from CNRS France, led by its President and CEO, Prof Antoine Petit.

In view of the potentially beneficial and synergistic cooperation possibilities for translating science into technology CSIR and CNRS may explore strengthening their cooperation to foster joint innovation and transfer of technologies applicable to India or/and France and to other nations. This cooperation could include sharing good practices, promoting technology transfer and enhancing industry-academia cooperation. The broad research areas of mutual interest include biotechnology including plant and marine biotechnology; health research; environment and climate change studies; engineering science and technology; material science and technology; energy science and technology and water research.

DG, CSIR, Dr. Shekhar C Mande, highlighted that India and France have been natural partners and CSIR and CNRS have had longstanding relations starting from 1975 and that CSIR labs CSIR-IICT and CSIR-NCL are currently implementing joint programs with CNRS, which have generated several joint publications, patents, and Ph.Ds.

Prof A. Petit, Head of CNRS, said that CSIR is a valued and trusted partner and believes that the MoU will boost cooperation even further and contribute to many critical areas such as health, water, energy and climate change among others and contribute towards addressing the global challenges.

(With Inputs from PIB)

