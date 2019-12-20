Earthquake Tremors felt in north India; No casualties reported

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said. "The earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes had its epicenter in the Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

