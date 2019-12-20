Amid worldwide disappointment on COP25, India claims ‘balanced outcome’

Indian Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mr. Prakash Javedkar on Friday said that the India considers the outcome of Conference of Parties (COP) 25 a balanced outcome. He was addressing media on outcomes of the COP25 in Madrid city of Spain held on 2-15 December, 2019. The minister expressed satisfaction on progress of almost all the issues except climate finance.

Interestingly, the statement came at a time when climate change activists from throughout the world including the US Secretary General Antonio Guterres have expressed 'disappointment' on the outcomes of the COP 25. Besides, Ms Patricia Espionsa, the UN Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which is entrusted to organize the COPs has also expressed disappointment on COP25. "I am as disappointed as most about the lack of agreement on the guidelines for a much-needed carbon market at Article 6," said Espionsa. In a recent tweet she said, "Several days have passed since the closing of the COP25 in Madrid, and it's important to conduct an honest and realistic assessment of what happened so that appropriate measures can be taken". In addition to that several experts have called it a lost opportunity and are now preparing for COP26 in Glasgow on 9-19 November, 2020.

While in Delhi, Javadekar said, "India engaged constructively in the negotiations while protecting India's key interests including consideration of principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); need for enhanced means of implementation, including climate finance, technology transfer at affordable costs and capacity-building support, from developed to developing countries in accordance with their obligations under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement." He also informed that India has increased the target for renewables from 175 Giga Watts to 450 Giga Watts at the recent UN Climate Action Summit. India is simultaneously progressing on solar, biomass and wind energy, informed the minister. He also informed that India succeeded in defending its position on Pre-2020 gaps in commitments and actions on developed countries.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.