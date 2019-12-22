Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not for the faint of heart:' Critical landing test ahead for Boeing Starliner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:31 IST
'Not for the faint of heart:' Critical landing test ahead for Boeing Starliner
Image Credit: Flickr

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed in its mission to reach the International Space Station was due to barrel down to the Earth's surface early on Sunday with the daunting task of landing safely.

Boeing and NASA officials said they still do not understand why software caused the unmanned craft to miss the orbit required to rendezvous with the space station following its successful launch on Friday. All efforts were now focused on ensuring the Starliner touched down in White Sands, New Mexico, without any problems.

"Entry, descent and landing is not for the faint of heart," Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's space division, said in a Saturday conference call with reporters. "Make no mistake, we still have something to prove here on entry." In one of Boeing's most complex and crucial safety demonstrations required by NASA to eventually fly humans, the capsule will fire a suite of thrusters and later deploy three parachutes to slow down its violent descent from 25 times the speed of sound entering the atmosphere to land harmlessly on the white sands of New Mexico.

Boeing said the Starliner's first window to land would be at 5:57 a.m. Mountain time (7:57 a.m. ET; 1257 GMT). The CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule was successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an automated timer error prevented the spacecraft from attaining the correct orbit for it to meet and dock with the space station.

NASA and Boeing officials said during the Saturday conference call that they were surprised extensive testing before the flight did not turn up any issues. The Starliner's debut launch to orbit was a milestone test for Boeing. The company is vying with SpaceX, the privately held rocket company of billionaire high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX carried out a successful unmanned flight of its Crew Dragon capsule to the space station in March.

The Starliner setback came as Boeing sought an engineering and public relations victory in a year punctuated by a corporate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes of the aircraft. The company's shares dropped 1.6% on Friday. The implications for any further design and testing requirements before Starliner is approved for its first crewed mission also remained unclear. The prospect that Boeing might need to repeat an unmanned orbital test flight could substantially delay NASA's timeline and drive up costs.

If successful, Sunday's landing will mark the first time a U.S. orbital space capsule designed for humans landed on land. All past U.S. capsules, including SpaceX's Crew Dragon, splashed down in the ocean. Russia's Soyuz capsules and China's past crew capsules made land landings. The now-retired Space Shuttle glided in like a plane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019