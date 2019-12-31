Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince William unveils prize for climate innovation

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:37 IST
Britain's Prince William unveils prize for climate innovation

London, Dec 31 (AFP) Prince William on Tuesday announced what was described as "the most prestigious environment prize in history" to encourage new solutions to tackling climate change. The Earthshot Prize will be awarded to five people every year over the next decade, and aims to provide at least 50 answers to some of the greatest problems facing the planet by 2030.

They include promoting new ways of addressing climate change and issues surrounding energy, nature and biodiversity, the oceans, air pollution and fresh water. The prize, inspired by US president John F. Kennedy's ambitious "Moonshot" lunar programme in the 1960s, promises "a significant financial award", a statement said.

William, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, said the Earth was "at a tipping point" and faced a "stark choice". "Either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.

"Remember the awe-inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon. People can achieve great things. "The next 10 years present us with one of our greatest tests -- a decade of action to repair the Earth," he said.

The award, which will be launched later next year and be bestowed from 2021, is open to individuals as well as to communities and businesses. It has the backing of conservation campaigners, groups and scientists, including the veteran British natural history broadcaster David Attenborough.

"The spirit of the Moonshot can guide us today as we confront the serious challenges we face on Earth," Attenborough said in a film to mark the launch. "This year Prince William and a global alliance launch the most prestigious environment prize in history... designed to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers to think differently." Both William's father and his grandfather, Prince Philip, have campaigned for environmental causes and against the illegal trade in wildlife around the world.

The young royal is hoping to build on their work through the prize, which will initially be run by his and his wife's own charitable foundation. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HP: Two brothers among 3 dead as jeep plunges into gorge in Kinnaur

Three persons including two brothers died and two others sustained injuries as a jeep fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Tuesday, police said. All five passengers of the jeep were residents of Rispa Julla villag...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed January 15: Trump

Washington, Dec 31 AFP The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. I will be signing our very large and comprehensi...

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with high-level representatives of China ...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed on January 15: Trump. (AFP) ZHZH

US-China phase one trade deal to be signed on January 15 Trump. AFP ZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019