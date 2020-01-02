Left Menu
DRDO Young Scientist Labs would help in shaping pattern of R&D: PM Modi

Shri Narendra Modi had then asked DRDO to empower the youth, by giving them decision making powers and challenging research opportunities.

Prime Minister asked the scientists to prepare a definite roadmap for the new decade where DRDO should be able to set the direction and pace of scientific research in various fields in India. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation 5 Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Bengaluru today.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories (DYSLs) are located in five cities viz, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Each lab will work on key advanced technology of importance to the development of futuristic defense systems viz, Artificial intelligence, Quantum technologies, Cognitive technologies, Asymmetric technologies, and Smart Materials.

The inspiration to start such laboratories came from the Prime Minister on the occasion of the DRDO award function held on August 24, 2014. Shri Narendra Modi had then asked DRDO to empower the youth, by giving them decision making powers and challenging research opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said these labs would help in shaping the pattern of research and development in the field of emerging technologies in the country.

Prime Minister asked the scientists to prepare a definite roadmap for the new decade where DRDO should be able to set the direction and pace of scientific research in various fields in India.

Addressing the scientists, Prime Minister said India's Missile programme is one of the outstanding programs in the world. He also appreciated the Indian Space Programme and air defense systems.

Prime Minister said India cannot be left behind in the field of scientific research. He said the Government is willing to walk the extra mile with the scientific community so that it can invest time in emerging technologies and innovations for national security.

He said DRDO's innovations would play a huge role in strengthening programs like Make in India and in promoting a vibrant defense sector in the country.

The establishment of the five DRDO Young Scientist Labs lays down the foundation for research and development of futuristic technologies. It will be a big leap forward for DRDO from the goal of making India self-reliant to future-ready in defense technologies.

Research in the area of rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence will be carried out at Bengaluru. The all-important area of Quantum Technology will be based out of IIT Mumbai. The future is dependent on Cognitive Technologies and IIT Chennai will house the lab embarking in this area of research. New and futuristic area of Asymmetric Technologies, which will change the way wars are fought, will be based out of the campus of Jadavpur University, Kolkata. The research in the hot and critical area of Smart Materials and their applications will be based out of Hyderabad.

(With Inputs from PIB)

