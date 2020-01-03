Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our successes in space exploration should be mirrored in new frontier of deep sea: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that India's success in space exploration should now be "mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:22 IST
Our successes in space exploration should be mirrored in new frontier of deep sea: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that India's success in space exploration should now be "mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea." "Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress.

He added, "We know from science that the potential energy, the silent form of energy, can move mountains by its conversion to the kinetic energy of motion. Can we build a science in motion?" The Prime Minister also mentioned that India "must also develop a long term roadmap for sustainable and environment-friendly transportation."

"Another important point I wish to make is the significance of 'Make in India' in medical devices to bring the fruits of advances in diagnostics to our people. Mahatma Gandhi once said, 'It is health that is the real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver'," the Prime Minister said. In order to promote wellbeing, we should not only practice some of the tested traditional wisdom but also continuously enlarge its scope by introducing the modern tools and concepts of contemporary biomedical research, he said.

"Our vision should be to protect people from the threats of dangerous communicable diseases like Nipah and Ebola. We must work overtime to fulfil the promise to eradicate TB by 2025. Globally, India is the leader in the supply of vaccines. We aim to develop India as a world-class 100 billion dollar bio manufacturing hub by 2024. This will happen with the right policy initiatives and support to innovative research, human resource development, and enterprise," Modi said. In a message to young scientists, Prime Minister Modi said, "My motto for the young scientists in this country has been - 'Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper'. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...

Man commits suicide on metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metros Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA ...

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

Guangzhou RF have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midwa...

Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said. The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mounta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020