Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi issues flood alert due to heavy rains, strong winds

Malawi issues flood alert due to heavy rains, strong winds
The official warned that the heavy rains are likely to affect central, southern and lakeshore parts of Malawi, triggering floods, damaging property and endangering lives. Image Credit: Needpix

On Sunday, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned the people in Malawi to brace for floods amid prospects of more heavy rains this week.

The department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services' director Jolamu Nkhokwe said in a statement that the heavy rains are expected to be associated with strong winds, lightning and trigger floods in low-lying and flood prone areas, APA News noted "Following the heavy rains that the country has been receiving over the past few days, the Malawi nation should brace for another wave of heavy rainfall, which is expected over most areas in the centre, south and the lakeshore areas as from Sunday 5th to Thursday 9th January 2020," Nkhokwe said.

He attributed the heavy rains "to the presence of a deep low pressure in association with an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone currently oscillating over the south and central areas of the country."

The official warned that the heavy rains are likely to affect central, southern and lakeshore parts of Malawi, triggering floods, damaging property and endangering lives.

He urged people in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds when water levels start rising as well as to avoid crossing flooded rivers and seeking shelter under trees and weak infrastructures.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others from film industry speak up on JNU violence

Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the ...

Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the poll...

Zimbabwe: Fire destroys part of Indian Embassy in Harare, no casualty reported

Fire gutted part of the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwes Harare on Monday in what is suspected to have been an electrical fault.Indian ambassador Rangsung Masakui told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the fire was confined ...

Crystal Crop acquires 3 insecticide brands from Corteva Agriscience

Agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Monday said it has acquired three insecticide brands from US-based Corteva Agriscience, which will help the company to generate an additional revenue of about Rs 50 crore annually. The compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020