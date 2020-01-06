Malawi issues flood alert due to heavy rains, strong winds

On Sunday, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned the people in Malawi to brace for floods amid prospects of more heavy rains this week.

The department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services' director Jolamu Nkhokwe said in a statement that the heavy rains are expected to be associated with strong winds, lightning and trigger floods in low-lying and flood prone areas, APA News noted "Following the heavy rains that the country has been receiving over the past few days, the Malawi nation should brace for another wave of heavy rainfall, which is expected over most areas in the centre, south and the lakeshore areas as from Sunday 5th to Thursday 9th January 2020," Nkhokwe said.

He attributed the heavy rains "to the presence of a deep low pressure in association with an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone currently oscillating over the south and central areas of the country."

The official warned that the heavy rains are likely to affect central, southern and lakeshore parts of Malawi, triggering floods, damaging property and endangering lives.

He urged people in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds when water levels start rising as well as to avoid crossing flooded rivers and seeking shelter under trees and weak infrastructures.

