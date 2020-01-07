China's UN ambassador urges U.S. not to use more force in Middle East
China's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States not to escalate tensions in the Middle East with more military force after a U.S. strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander last week.
Zhang Jun, speaking to reporters at the UN, called on all parties to exercise restraint in the region.
