2019 second hottest year on record: EU

2019 was the second hottest year on record and ended the hottest decade in history, the European Union's climate monitoring service said Wednesday.

Data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed that worldwide temperatures last year were second only to 2016, in which temperatures were boosted by an exceptionally strong El Nino natural weather event.

