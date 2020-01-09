Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China ties acting as driving force for multipolarity, economic globalization: Chinese Envoy

Amid increasing challenges, New Delhi and Beijing have attempted to forge deeper bilateral ties between the two countries for multipolarity and economic globalization, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:35 IST
India, China ties acting as driving force for multipolarity, economic globalization: Chinese Envoy
Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong addressing the media in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid increasing challenges, New Delhi and Beijing have attempted to forge deeper bilateral ties between the two countries for multipolarity and economic globalization, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Thursday. He also suggested that India and China should act as a driving force for multipolarity and economic globalization, adding, "We should jointly safeguard and multilateralism, seize the opportunity in new round of scientific and technological revolution and advocate exchange between different civilisation, establish a community with shared future for mankind and join hands to build better world for peace, development and prosperity."

"This year marks the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic ties guided by important consensus reached by our two leaders. India-China relations have achieved stable and sound development and tapped deeper potentials for bilateral cooperation," the envoy said at an event. Weidong also highlighted that the era is undergoing a phase of development, profound transformation and major adjustments.

"The trend towards multipolarity and economic globalisation is being seen in countries and increasing interconnectivity and frontier technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and blockchains are advancing day by day. All these advances have a more profound impact on human society," he added. The envoy stated that challenges and risk are on the rise. Agendas such as unilateralism, hegemonism and power politics are haunting the world.

"There is the frequent use of threat. Protectionism and imbalance development has become more pronounced," Weidong said. Both neighbours held a Youth Dialogue to kick-start series of celebratory events marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Orleans-based artist's mural depicts parading tradition

The International Labour Organization ILO marked its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience, to document the working life of people across the Uni...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the c...

SP, SDMs made nodal officers for J&K, NE students in Gzb

The Ghaziabad district administration has appointed its sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to resolve concerns of students from Jammu and Kashmir and various north eastern states, studying in the districts. District Magistrate Aja...

Golf-R&A to fund projects as golf gears up for climate change

Golfs governing body the RA are investing up to 650,000 pounds 849,030 in various sustainability projects as the sport attempts to safeguard itself from the worst effects of climate change. With rising sea levels, intense rain and increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020