Left Menu
Development News Edition

New AI system to help counter online hate speech

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:53 IST
New AI system to help counter online hate speech
Representative image Image Credit:

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that could help counter hate speech directed at disenfranchised minorities such as the Rohingya community. The system developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in the US can rapidly analyze thousands of comments on social media, and identify the fraction that defends or sympathize with voiceless groups.

Human social media moderators, who could not possibly manually sift through so many comments, would then have the option to highlight this "help speech" in comment sections, the researchers said. "Even if there's lots of hateful content, we can still find positive comments," said Ashiqur R KhudaBukhsh, a post-doctoral researcher at Carnegie Mellon University's Language Technologies Institute (LTI).

Finding and highlighting these positive comments might do as much to make the internet a safer, healthier place as would detecting and eliminating hostile content or banning the trolls responsible, the researchers said. The Rohingyas, who began fleeing Myanmar in 2017 to avoid ethnic cleansing, are largely defenseless against online hate speech, they said.

Many of them have limited proficiency in global languages such as English, and they have little access to the internet. Most are too busy trying to stay alive to spend much time posting their own content, KhudaBukhsh said.

To find relevant help speech, the researchers used their technique to search for more than a quarter of a million comments from YouTube in what they believe is the first AI-focused analysis of the Rohingya refugee crisis. The ability to analyze such large quantities of text for content and opinion is possible because of recent major improvements in language models, said Jaime Carbonell, LTI director and a co-author of the study.

These models learn from examples so they can predict what words are likely to occur in a given sequence, and help machines understand what speakers and writers are trying to say. However, the researchers developed a further innovation that made it possible to apply these models to short social media texts in South Asia.

Short bits of text, often with spelling and grammar mistakes, are difficult for machines to interpret. It's even harder in South Asian countries, where people may speak several languages and tend to "code switch," combining bits of different languages and even different writing systems in the same statement.

Existing machine learning methods create representations of words, or word embeddings so that all words with a similar meaning are represented in the same way, the researchers explained. This technique makes it possible to compute the proximity of a word to others in a comment or post.

To extend this technique to the challenging texts of South Asia, the team obtained new embeddings that revealed language groupings or clusters. This language identification technique worked as well or better than commercially available solutions, the researchers said.

This innovation has become an enabling technology for computational analyses of social media in that region, Carbonell noted. Samplings of the YouTube comments showed about 10 percent of the comments were positive.

When the researchers used their method to search for help speech in the larger dataset, the results were 88 percent positive, indicating that the method could substantially reduce the manual effort necessary to find them, KhudaBukhsh said. The researchers presented their findings at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence annual conference in New York City, US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells may be fatal: Study

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells could be an early warning for future illness, according to a Danish study which found that low counts were associated with a 60 per cent increase in death from any cause. Lymphopenia -- a condition whe...

Mayawati urges UP govt to pay attention to improving UP's law and order, rise above politics

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh should pay attention to improving law and order in the state and rise above party politics by taking stern action against criminals....

Tennis-No room for two team events in two months, says Nadal

World number one Rafa Nadal has called on tennis administrators to create one big world team cup competition instead of confusing fans by staging the ATP Cup and Davis Cup within two months of each other. Nadal won the International Tennis ...

Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' S4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight. According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020