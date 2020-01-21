Left Menu
Development News Edition

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only reflects the views of Americans but also echoes in almost all the developed countries.

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The first person of the USA is probably the first person to be criticized at WEF2020 that too directly from the architect of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement – Christiana Figures. "How will he face himself? How will he face his children and grandchildren?" asked Figures who headed UNFCCC as its Executive Director from 2010 to 2016. He was also pitched against famed teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In response, Trump hit back to climate activists by calling them 'prophets of doom' who are out to 'destroy our economy and wrest our country or eradicate our liberty'. "To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial profits of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers,". The climate activists have hardly spared any platform to flay the US President (POTUS) Donald Trump's decision to pull out of landmark Paris Agreement 2015 and its associated forums such as the UN Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Conference of Parties (COP). In the same spirit, he is being flayed by climate activists in the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 at the Swiss Alpine town of Davos.

However, beyond these allegations and counter-allegations – there are some data to point towards Trump's confidence. This data is reflected in the WEF Survey released on the first day of WEF 2020. The survey on the perception of climate science in the global population is based on 10,501 respondents from 30 countries of the world. In this survey, 735 persons of the USA were selected as a sample while 315 respondents were representing neighboring Canada. These two countries are grouped under North America among the eight regions of the globe – North America, Latin America & Caribbean, East Asia, and Pacific, South Asia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Western Europe.

The data give an insight into the kind of confidence, POTUS Trump shows while flaying climate activists.

USA on 27th rank for trust on climate science

This could be the worst ever rank for the US in any thematic survey. The superpower has been ranked 27th among 30 countries of the world for trust in climate science. In the survey the respondents were asked a question – How much do you trust what scientists say about the environment? The respondents were classified into five categories.

According to the survey, 22 percent of the North Americans (the US and Canada) have a great deal of trust in climate science while 25 percent trust 'a lot'. Furthermore, 35 percent have a moderate amount of trust in climate science followed while 12 percent have a little trust. But, 6 have don't trust in climate science. The data shows that 47 percent of people trust climate science from 'a great deal' to 'a lot' while 18 percent either don't trust or trust a little. Furthermore, despite so much climate activism in 2019, there is almost no improvement in trust in climate science among Americans.

This is shocking for the US where people are highly educated. Surprisingly, the leading countries such as Japan and Russia have achieved 29th and 30th rank when it comes to trust on climate change.

In fact, no developed country is among the top 10 countries showing the highest trust in climate science. The top three ranks have been occupied by three South Asian countries – India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This data also throws light on why the G7, G8, and G20 countries do not care for climate science.

Economic Growth is Priority for Americans

In the survey, 67 percent of Americans either preferred economic growth over environmental protection or voted for equal treatment while only 33 percent said that environmental protection should be preferred over economic growth. The US has achieved 21st rank on approving the idea that 'protection of the environment should be given priority, even it slows down economic growth'. Surprisingly, Japan is at the bottom and Russia is on the 29th rank for approving the idea. However, 58 percent of Indians agreed to sacrifice their economic growth for protection of the environment.

Furthermore, the majority in every region blame human activity for global warming but over 30 percent of respondents in North America (the USA and Canada) blame it for natural patterns. Besides, 25 percent of respondents in North America, the Middle East, and East Asia and Pacific regions believe that the governments should always prioritize jobs and businesses over environmental protection.

Only 37 percent say yes to extra Taxes on Polluting businesses

Whether polluting businesses should be charged with extra taxes? In response to this question, only 37 percent of North Americans strongly favored the idea while another 28 percent approved it 'somewhat'. The idea was opposed by 10 percent while 25 percent were neutral.

Surprisingly, 55 percent of respondents in North America either like or were not concerned about plastic packaging while only 24 percent disliked it. When asked about their biggest concern on plastic, only 12 percent said it affects climate while 30 percent found it adversely affecting the ocean and marine life. Shockingly, 7 percent of people openly said they were not concerned about the plastic. This is highest across the eight regions where the percentage of people 'not concerned with plastic' ranges from merely 2 to 4 percent.

Climate Activists need to rethink

The findings of the WEF survey clearly shows that the decision of Donald Trump to pull out of the Paris Agreement 2015 is on the lines the opinions expressed by Americans in the survey. However, the good news is that Trump has is own policy and strategy to fight global warming by planting trees which is a line to the action points of the United Nations under SDG 13 for Climate Action.

In fact, the climate activists seem to have made a fundamental mistake of pressurizing the nations to follow the Paris Agreement and various other norms decided in COP. They need to redesign their strategy to connect with the people.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night. Williamson, the first overall...

Handling pressure will be key in upcoming T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

The Indian womens cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, something that the side couldnt do in the last two global showpieces. She was spea...

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on Chinas poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.Chinas markets, where wild and ...

Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for Fenofibrate tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for fenofibrate tablets, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Alembic...has received final appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020