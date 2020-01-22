Left Menu
UK body, West Bengal form research hub on Sunderbans delta

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:20 IST
The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) on Wednesday has partnered with the West Bengal government to form a multi-disciplinary research hub on the Sunderbans delta which is facing the threat of climate change, an official said here. Besides the UKRI, a quasi-autonomous of the United Kingdom, and the state government, the New Castle University of the UK will be a part of the project termed "Living Deltas Research Hub".

It will be funded by the Global Challenge Research Fund, UKRI Director Rebecca Fairbairn said. She said the impact of climate change is threatening the vulnerable eco-system of the Sunderbans.

"The Living Deltas Research Hub will contribute towards efforts to build climate resilience in the Sunderbans through evidence-based research and policy making," she said. Besides a baseline study, a database on the varying levels of salinity of soil of the region will be created as parts of the project.

British Deputy High Commissioner Nick Low said as the UK is going to host the climate change summit at Glasgow at the end of the year, West Bengal and the UK are coming together to safeguard the precious habitat in the Sunderbans delta. The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located at the Southeastern tip of the 24 Paraganas district.

The largest single block of tidal, halophytic mangrove forests in the world, it spans an covering 4264 square kilometres in India alone. The Sundarbans is a part of the world's largest delta, formed by the rivers Ganga, Brahmaputra and Meghna..

