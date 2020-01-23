Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Oldest ever mushroom fossil discovered'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:44 IST
'Oldest ever mushroom fossil discovered'

Researchers have discovered the oldest ever mushroom fossil to be identified, a finding which pushes back the time when the fungal organisms first appeared on the Earth by about 300 million years. According to the scientists, including those from Universite Libre de Bruxelles in France, the oldest confirmed mushroom fossil until now was dated to 460 million years ago.

In the current study, published in the journal Science Advances, researchers found fossilised remains of microscopic mushroom parts called mycelium in rocks whose age is between 715 and 810 million years. The scientists said these rocks were found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and likely formed in a lagoon or coastal lake environment.

Putting the discovery in perspective, the researchers said, this was a time in the Earth's history when life on the continents' surface was in its very infancy. "The presence of fungi in this transitional area between water and land leads us to believe that these microscopic mushrooms were important partners of the first plants that colonised the Earth's surface around 500 million years ago," explained Steeve Bonneville, one of the researchers part of the study from the Universite libre de Bruxelles.

"This is a major discovery, and one that prompts us to reconsider our timeline of the evolution of organisms on Earth. The next step will be to look further back in time, in even more ancient rocks, for evidence of those microorganisms that are truly at the origins of the animal kingdom," Bonneville said. While previously discovered mushroom fossils were identified based on the morphology of organic remains found in rocks using corrosive acid compounds, Bonneville said this method damaged the chemistry of the fossils, and only allowed analysis of the microscopic structures.

He added that this may lead to incorrect interpretations as certain morphological traits are common to different branches of living organisms. In the current study, the scientists used multiple molecular analysis techniques at a microscopic scale with which they could study the chemistry of organic remains in the site, without corrosive chemical treatment.

The technique enabled the researchers to detect traces of the complex chemical chitin -- a very tough compound found in the cell walls of fungi. On further analysis, they also demonstrated that the fossil mushroom cells had a prominent nucleus.

"Only by cross-correlating chemical and micro-spectroscopic analyses could we demonstrate that the structures found in the old rock are indeed about 800-million-year-old fungal remains," said study co-author Liane G. Benning from GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night. Williamson, the first overall...

Handling pressure will be key in upcoming T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

The Indian womens cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, something that the side couldnt do in the last two global showpieces. She was spea...

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on Chinas poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.Chinas markets, where wild and ...

Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for Fenofibrate tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for fenofibrate tablets, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Alembic...has received final appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020