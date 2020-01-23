Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Fund approves $685,000 grant for disaster risk management in Zimbabwe

African Development Fund approves $685,000 grant for disaster risk management in Zimbabwe
The ADRiFi project complements other initiatives currently being implemented in the agriculture sector and the Bank’s post Idai rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Zimbabwe. Image Credit: Twitter(@NDRFHQ)

On Wednesday, January 22, the Board of African Development Fund approved USD 685,000 grant to boost the capacity of Zimbabwe in managing disaster risks, including floods, tropical cyclones and droughts, through the African Development Bank's Disaster Risk Financing programme.

The grant of USD 685,000 will cover training various national agencies involved in disaster risk management and financing and contingency planning as part of the Bank's Disaster Risk Financing (ADRiFi) project, designed to enhance the response of Regional Member Countries to climate disasters and promote innovative disaster risk finance instruments, such as disaster risk insurance.

The grant will also benefit populations at risk of exposure to extreme drought events, particularly smallholder farmers and vulnerable rural communities. African Development Fund is the concessionary lending arm of the African Development Bank Group.

A specialized agency of the African Union, the African Risk Capacity will provide in-kind contribution for trainings estimated at around USD 320,000 in association with the African Development Bank. The project will run for two years, starting from March 2020.

"Coupled with harsh economic challenges, these extreme weather events increase household vulnerability, food insecurity, chronic poverty and malnutrition across the country," Damoni Kitabire, the Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe said.

The ADRiFi project complements other initiatives currently being implemented in the agriculture sector and the Bank's post Idai rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Zimbabwe. The south African country is also a beneficiary of a euro 1.2 million grant from the Bank, allocated for training of some eight resource-rich African countries, to improve their mining revenues.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says two Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus

Vietnams health ministry said on Thursday that two Chinese citizens in the Southeast Asian country had tested positive for coronavirus, but were in good condition.The father and son pair were hospitalised on Jan. 22 after showing signs of f...

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore, Jan 23 AFP Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a...

New vehicle registration mark DD for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The new union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been assigned new vehicle registration mark DD, the government said on Thursday. The Centre on Wednesday had designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged union terri...

Netaji's birthday celebrated across Bengal, pol parties fight

The 123rd birth anniversary of nationalist leader and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated on Thursday in West Bengal, where parties cutting across political lines fought over his legacy. Since morning programmes like ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020