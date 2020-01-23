African Development Fund approves $685,000 grant for disaster risk management in Zimbabwe

On Wednesday, January 22, the Board of African Development Fund approved USD 685,000 grant to boost the capacity of Zimbabwe in managing disaster risks, including floods, tropical cyclones and droughts, through the African Development Bank's Disaster Risk Financing programme.

The grant of USD 685,000 will cover training various national agencies involved in disaster risk management and financing and contingency planning as part of the Bank's Disaster Risk Financing (ADRiFi) project, designed to enhance the response of Regional Member Countries to climate disasters and promote innovative disaster risk finance instruments, such as disaster risk insurance.

The grant will also benefit populations at risk of exposure to extreme drought events, particularly smallholder farmers and vulnerable rural communities. African Development Fund is the concessionary lending arm of the African Development Bank Group.

A specialized agency of the African Union, the African Risk Capacity will provide in-kind contribution for trainings estimated at around USD 320,000 in association with the African Development Bank. The project will run for two years, starting from March 2020.

"Coupled with harsh economic challenges, these extreme weather events increase household vulnerability, food insecurity, chronic poverty and malnutrition across the country," Damoni Kitabire, the Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe said.

The ADRiFi project complements other initiatives currently being implemented in the agriculture sector and the Bank's post Idai rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Zimbabwe. The south African country is also a beneficiary of a euro 1.2 million grant from the Bank, allocated for training of some eight resource-rich African countries, to improve their mining revenues.

