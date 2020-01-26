Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Did asteroid that hit Australia help thaw ancient 'snowball Earth'?

Scientists have identified Earth's oldest-known impact crater, and in doing so may have solved a mystery about how our planet emerged from one of its most dire periods. Researchers have determined that the 45-mile-wide (70-km-wide) Yarrabubba crater in Australia formed when an asteroid struck Earth just over 2.2 billion years ago. The collision occurred at a time when the planet was believed to have been encased in ice and the impact may have driven climate warming that led to a global thaw.

