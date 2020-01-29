Left Menu
Development News Edition

As threats rise, African scientists delve into climate change health impacts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:16 IST
As threats rise, African scientists delve into climate change health impacts

By Nellie Peyton BANJUL, Jan 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Infectious diseases are on the rise, food harvests are falling and people are dying from heat waves, but many of the health impacts of climate change remain little investigated - especially in Africa.

Doctors and scientists from across the continent said there is a problematic lack of research when it comes to illnesses and deaths linked to climate change in Africa, and pledged to find answers at a first-of-its-kind meeting in the Gambia. From premature births to growing antibiotic resistance, many climate-related health impacts have been detected, but scientists do not know exactly why they happen, how widespread they are or how to protect people, researchers said.

Medical officials have called climate change "the biggest global health threat of the 21st century," and Africa is seeing the impacts already, with the effects of rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns now evident. "There is a clear dearth of evidence and research on (the) impact on the population, which is resulting in poor response mechanisms," said Umberto D'Alessandro, director of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Unit The Gambia.

"This is a new discipline in West Africa," he said. The MRC Unit, a research centre run by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, hosted the first Planetary Health Conference in Gambia last week and will launch a new research track on climate change and health this year.

Attended by experts in both medicine and environmental science from two dozen African countries, the conference was meant to jump-start partnerships between the two fields. "This really requires some high-level interdisciplinary research," said Robert Zougmore, a soil scientist studying the impact of climate change on crops in Burkina Faso.

Rising carbon dioxide levels in the air can decrease the nutrient content of crops, but more research is needed to know how big the impacts will be and where, he said. "In my programme we have been talking about food systems and nutrition, but have not made the link about how it will impact human health," Zougmore told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"If we succeed in working with health experts we could tackle this kind of thing." RISING ILLNESS

As climate change brings greater rainfall extremes and warming, parts of the world are becoming more vulnerable to increases in mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever. Water-borne diseases such as cholera are also likely to increase with a rise in floods, according to scientists.

One of the lesser-known but more serious potential impacts of warming may be a rise in anti-microbial resistance (AMR), or the growth of "superbugs" that are immune to antivirals or antibiotics. Saffiatou Darboe, a microbiologist working at the MRC Unit, cited two studies in the United States and Europe that show a strong link between rising temperatures and AMR - but said there is no data on the issue from Africa.

"The impact is going to be felt by us in this part of the world," she said, noting she planned a research project on it. "There needs to be some serious lab work and analysis to figure this out," she said.

In Gambia, it is not uncommon to hear people say, "It's hot now so people are getting sicker," even if they don't know exactly why, Darboe added. Gambia has been on track to become the first sub-Saharan African country to eradicate malaria, with the parasite prevalence in the country at just 0.2% in 2017, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) - but climate change may alter that.

"Our gains registered in the fight against malaria could be easily lost," warned Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh at the conference. Gambia's environment minister said training young Africans to research climate-related health issues should be a priority, because governments need more information to prepare and adapt.

"What can a sick population do to drive economic and social development?" asked Lamin Dibba, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020