Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel 'wristwatch' to boost athletic performance, prevent injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:27 IST
Novel 'wristwatch' to boost athletic performance, prevent injury
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Researchers have developed a novel device the size of a wristwatch that can monitor an individual's body chemistry to help improve athletic performance and identify potential health problems. According to the study, published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics, the device can be used to detect dehydration, and track athletic recovery with potential applications ranging from military training to competitive sports.

The researchers, including those from North Carolina State University in the US, said the device monitors the blood levels of different metabolites, which are chemical markers that can be monitored to assess an individual's metabolism. If a person's metabolite levels are outside of normal parameters, they said, the device could let trainers or health professionals know that something's wrong.

In the case of athletes, the scientists said, detecting changes in metabolite levels using the device could be used to help tailor training efforts to improve physical performance. "This technology allows us to test for a wide range of metabolites in almost real-time," said Michael Daniele, co-author of the study, and an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at North Carolina State University.

"For this proof-of-concept study, we tested sweat from human participants and monitored for glucose, lactate, pH and temperature," Daniele said. According to the study, the metabolite levels are detected by a replaceable strip on the back of the device which is embedded with chemical sensors.

The strip rests against a user's skin, where it comes into contact with their sweat, the study noted. Data from the strip's sensors are interpreted by hardware inside the device, which then records the results, and relays them to the user's smartphone or smartwatch.

"The device is the size of an average watch, but contains analytical equipment equivalent to four of the bulky electrochemistry devices currently used to measure metabolite levels in the lab," Daniele said. "We've made something that is truly portable, so that it can be used in the field," Daniele added.

The researchers said the sensors on the device can be customized to monitor other body chemicals that can be markers for health and athletic performance, such as electrolytes. "We're optimistic that this hardware could enable new technologies to reduce casualties during military or athletic training, by spotting health problems before they become critical," Daniele said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Leonard, George lead Clippers' rally vs. Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George had 19, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 108-105 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Leonard, who also had seven assists and six rebounds, had scored...

Taiwan bars entry to foreign nationals traveling from China

Taiwans Foreign Ministry said the island will deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China during the past 14 days starting from Friday due to the increasing threat from the coronavirus epidemic.The new incoming travel ban incl...

Senseforth.ai Breaks Into Top-6 of the Global Machine Reading Performance Leaderboard

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space attained the 6th spot in one of the worlds most authoritative machine reading comprehension benchmarks, the Stanford Question Answering...

Sports News Roundup: Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumphPatrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020