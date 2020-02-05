Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

A "beating heart" of frozen nitrogen controls Pluto's winds and may explain the unique features on its surface, according to a new study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:43 IST
Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow
Pluto (File picture) . Image Credit: ANI

A "beating heart" of frozen nitrogen controls Pluto's winds and may explain the unique features on its surface, according to a new study. Pluto's famous heart-shaped structure, named Tombaugh Regio, quickly became famous after NASA's New Horizons mission captured footage of the dwarf planet in 2015 and revealed it isn't the barren world scientists thought it was.

Now, new research shows Pluto's renowned nitrogen heart rules its atmospheric circulation. Uncovering how Pluto's atmosphere behaves provides scientists with another place to compare to our own planet. Such findings can pinpoint both similar and distinctive features between Earth and a dwarf planet billions of miles away. Nitrogen gas, an element also found in air on Earth - comprises most of Pluto's thin atmosphere, along with small amounts of carbon monoxide and the greenhouse gas methane. Frozen nitrogen also covers part of Pluto's surface in the shape of a heart. During the day, a thin layer of this nitrogen ice warms and turns into vapour. At night, the vapour condenses and once again forms ice. Each sequence is like a heartbeat, pumping nitrogen winds around the dwarf planet.

New research in AGU's Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets suggests this cycle pushes Pluto's atmosphere to circulate in the opposite direction of its spin --a unique phenomenon called retro-rotation. As air whips close to the surface, it transports heat, grains of ice and haze particles to create dark wind streaks and plains across the north and northwestern regions. "This highlights the fact that Pluto's atmosphere and winds -- even if the density of the atmosphere is very low -- can impact the surface," said Tanguy Bertrand, an astrophysicist and planetary scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center in California and the study's lead author.

Most of Pluto's nitrogen ice is confined to Tombaugh Regio. Its left "lobe" is a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) ice sheet located in a 3-kilometre (1.9-mile) deep basin named Sputnik Planitia -- an area that holds most of the dwarf planet's nitrogen ice because of its low elevation. The heart's right "lobe" is comprised of highlands and nitrogen-rich glaciers thatextend into the basin. "Before New Horizons, everyone thought Pluto was going to be a netball -- completely flat, almost no diversity," Bertrand said. "But it's completely different. It has a lot of different landscapes and we are trying to understand what's going on there."

Western Winds: The group discovered Pluto's winds above 4 kilometre (2.5 miles) blow to the west -- the opposite direction from the dwarf planet's eastern spin -in a retro-rotation during most of its year. As nitrogen within Tombaugh Regio vaporizes in the north and becomes ice in the south, its movement triggers westward winds, according to the new study. No other place in the solar system has such an atmosphere, except perhaps Neptune's moon Triton.

The researchers also found a strong current of fast-moving, near-surface air along the western boundary of the Sputnik Planitia basin. The airflow is like wind patterns on Earth, such as the Kuroshio along the eastern edge of Asia. Atmospheric nitrogen condensing into ice drives this wind pattern, according to the new findings. Sputnik Planitia's high cliffs trap the cold air inside the basin, where it circulates and becomes stronger as it passes through the western region. "It's very much the kind of thing that's due to the topography or specifics of the setting," she said. "I'm impressed that Pluto's models have advanced to the point that you can talk about regional weather."

On the broader scale, Hansen-Koharcheck thought the new study was intriguing. "This whole concept of Pluto's beating heart is a wonderful way of thinking about it," she added. These wind patterns stemming from Pluto's nitrogen heart may explain why it hosts dark plains and wind streaks to the west of Sputnik Planitia. Winds could transport heat -- which would warm the surface -- or could erode and darken the ice by transporting and depositing haze particles. If winds on the dwarf planet swirled in a different direction, its landscapes might look completely different.

"Sputnik Planitia may be as important for Pluto's climate as the ocean is for Earth's climate," Bertrand said. "If you remove Sputnik Planitia -- if you remove the heart of Pluto -- you won't have the same circulation," he added. The new findings allow researchers to explore an exotic world's atmosphere and compare what they discover with what they know about Earth. The new study also shines a light on an object 6 billion kilometre (3.7 billion miles) away from the Sun, with a heart that captivated audiences around the globe.

"Pluto has some mystery for everybody," Bertrand said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain charters final Wuhan evacuation flight

Britain will charter what it said was a second and final flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft will leave Hubeis capital Wuhan on ...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader

Hong Kong, Feb 5 AFP Anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China from Saturday will face a mandatory two-week quarantine, the citys leader announced Wednesday, a measure aimed at reducing the spread of a deadly coronavirus.Chief Execut...

Average spot power price falls 14 pc to Rs 2.86 per unit in January on IEX

Average spot power price in January dipped 14 per cent to Rs 2.86 per unit as compared to the year-ago month on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX, according to official data. The day-ahead market DAM traded 4,791 MU million units with an avera...

Bengaluru realty market bucks trend to end 2019 on high note

Riding on continued wave of growth in ITITeS sector, Bengaluru realty market bucked the trend ending 2019 on a high note with supply in the affordable segment nearly doubling from previous calendar year, according to residential real estate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020