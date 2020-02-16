Left Menu
U.S. Space Forces looking for a name for its members

After the U.S. military created its latest Space Force branch in the previous year's December, it is now on the lookout for a name by which its members would be addressed.

  Washington DC
  16-02-2020
  16-02-2020
Space Force is now on the lookout for a name by which its members would be addressed (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 16 (USA): After the U.S. military created its latest Space Force branch in the previous year's December, it is now on the lookout for a name by which its members would be addressed. In a recent statement on its website, the Space Force wrote that "the U.S. Space Force is looking for feedback from U.S. military space professionals on what Space Force members should be called - similar to how the Air Force refers to its members as 'Airmen' or the Army refers to its members as 'Soldiers,'" reported Fox News.

"Given the significance, a name has to the identity and culture of an organization, the Space Force is taking a deliberate approach to ensure Space Force member titles and ranks appropriately convey the nature of the newest Armed Forces branch and the domain in which it operates," the Space Force website further stated. The very obvious name "spacemen" might be at the tip of your, but it has already been ruled out by the vice commander of the Space Force, Lt. Gen. David Thompson, reported Fox News.

Apart from this, the organization is also inviting ideas about the ranks and designations of its operational units. Only American military personnel are eligible for submitting the suggestions. For the time being, CAC cardholders from the U.S. Air Force have been invited to give their inputs on the IdeaScale website before February 24.

Space Force also plans to approach the space communities from the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps for their ideas. "As we continue to forge the Space Force into a lean, agile and forward-looking 21st Century warfighting branch, we want to provide space professionals the opportunity to influence what the members of our new service will be called," said the Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson in the statement.

However, certain guidelines have been put in place that must be taken into consideration before the participants file their ideas. The suggested names are required to be distinctive, gender-neutral and "should emphasize a future-oriented military force." Additionally, infringement or violation of copyrights, trademarks, and intellectual property rights is unacceptable. Also, it must be ensured that the submissions are "in good taste".

After revealing its logo this January, the Space Force became a butt of jokes on social media as it was called out for blatantly ripping off the fictional "Star Trek" insignia. (ANI)

