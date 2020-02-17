Left Menu
Accelerated Strategies Group Launches Research Study Into Coronavirus' Impact On IT Industry With 'Health Emergency IT Preparedness' Survey

  17-02-2020
  • Created: 17-02-2020 08:24 IST
Accelerated Strategies Group, the analyst company whose mission is to democratize access to industry expert knowledge, MediaOps' IT as Code community platform, DevOps Institute and JumpCloud, have launched a research study and survey to better understand the IT community's preparedness and response to the current coronavirus threat and future health emergencies.

The Health Emergency IT Preparedness Survey (HEIPS) is available at http://acceleratedsurvey.com. The survey focuses on actions in response to the coronavirus threat, its potential impacts to humanity and business, and the importance of technologies such as cloud and collaboration tools in the event the coronavirus threat has a greater impact on global, national and local businesses. Results from the survey will be widely available, embodying Accelerated Strategy Group's tenet, "Knowledge Wants To Be Free."

"Our goal is to connect with the IT community to identify needed preparedness before situations like the coronavirus or future events become even more serious," said Mitchell Ashley, CEO and managing analyst at Accelerated Strategies Group. "The coronavirus is already impacting supply chains, international travel and business continuity planning. It's vital we know: Are IT departments prepared for the impact of a substantial virus outbreak? What are IT departments doing in reaction to the current and future threats? Are technologies like the cloud a sufficient strategy to provide ongoing business continuity?"

In addition to the survey, MediaOps CEO Alan Shimel announced the Conference Disaster Plan (CDP) that leverages MediaOps' online platform and expertise to offer a virtual, near in-person conference experience in situations where travel is restricted or not possible.

"Health crises are humanitarian crises," said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "First and foremost, we need to understand the scope of how humans are impacted in order to understand the scope of the overall business impact."

"The coronavirus has been devastating and is going to leave an indelible mark on the world. It very well may change this generation's corporate leaders' view on work," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud. "We have already seen an impact on our broad customer base, and we feel it is important for us to commission primary research on the impact of coronavirus on the IT community. The data will prove beneficial for millions of organizations worldwide as they think about how to deal with these catastrophic events."

About MediaOps, Inc.

MediaOps is a premier global media platform for technical communities including DevOps, Security and Containerization. Its brands, which include DevOps.com, Container Journal, Security Boulevard and Digital Anarchist, attract and engage a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps' properties include powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize their campaign ROI and paid media investments. https://mediaops.io

About Accelerated Strategies Group, Inc.

Accelerated Strategies Group (AccelST) was formed with the mission of disrupting the technology analyst market by utilizing the same principles of the open source, free model now prevalent in the greater technology/software market. AccelST focuses on the areas of Digital Transformation, DevOps, Cloud-Native and Cybersecurity. https://accelst.com

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud now.

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events and continuous learning programs, is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed. https://devopsinstitute.com/

For more information, visit https://accelst.com and https://mediaops.io

Press Contacts:

CDP@devops.com

OR

Terri Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760
tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091075/Accelerated_Strategies_Logo.jpg

