Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMS COP13 taking place as world faces threat of losing species to extinction

COP13, which runs through 22 February, is being held under the theme “Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home”. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 07:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 07:51 IST
CMS COP13 taking place as world faces threat of losing species to extinction
“COP13 comes at a critical time for wildlife conservation, with continued downward trends of habitat loss and species decline,” said CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel.  Image Credit: Flickr

Many animals – including birds, fish, and mammals – migrate along set routes in search of food or breeding grounds. How best to protect them in a rapidly changing world is the focus of a major UN wildlife meeting which opened in Gandhinagar, India, on Monday.

The Thirteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, or CMS COP13, is taking place as the world faces the threat of losing one million species to extinction unless protective efforts are increased.

"COP13 comes at a critical time for wildlife conservation, with continued downward trends of habitat loss and species decline," said CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel.

"The conference will set in motion actions needed to better protect migratory species that rely on multilateral cooperation for their survival."

Welcoming migratory species home

COP13, which runs through 22 February, is being held under the theme "Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home".

These creatures bring multiple benefits to humans, such as seed dispersal and pollination, and provide economic benefits and jobs such as in the tourism sector, for example.

"These species move between countries without any passports or visas but are messengers of peace and prosperity, and it is our responsibility to protect that," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address.

However, with increased warming and other weather extremes becoming the norm, migratory animals, as well as ecosystems, are also being affected.

Delegates at the meeting will consider the need for guidance and other measures to mitigate the impact of roads, railways and other infrastructure on migratory species, which can injure or kill birds and other animals, increase pollution and cut through natural habitats.

As countries work to prevent global temperature rise from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, they will also discuss ways to ensure biodiversity and migratory species are considered in national policies to promote renewable energy that is "wildlife-friendly".

Other deliberations will cover strengthening initiatives to combat the illegal killing and trade of migratory birds, and targeted action against aquatic wild meat, including from shark and ray species, which is a fast-emerging threat.

"Super year" for nature

COP13 kicks off what the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) calls "the super year" for nature.

Other events taking place in 2020 include the Ocean Summit in June, a UN 'nature summit' in September and the UN Biodiversity Conference at the end of the year.

Said UNEP deputy chief Joyce Myusa: "As we face the unprecedented crisis of species loss, 2020 is an important year to step up action to conserve species, protect ecosystems and make meaningful progress towards achieving the sustainable development goals. We must seize every opportunity we have, and the CMS COP is a critical milestone in enabling biodiversity to flourish on this planet."

The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) – the UN's environmental treaty – is the only global convention that protects these animals.

It contains two appendices: one covering endangered migratory species, while the other lists animals with "an unfavorable conservation status", requiring international action.

A new report to be released at COP13 indicates that despite some success stories, the populations of most migratory species covered by the Convention are declining.

Ten new species are expected to be added to the Convention, including the Asian Elephant, Jaguar, and the Great Indian Bustard: the mascot of COP13.

Meanwhile, 12 animals currently included in the appendices are showcased in the latest series of UN Endangered Species stamps, issued on Monday.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal passes away

Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away following a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was 61. Pal breathed his last in a Mumbai-based private hospital.Born on September 28, 1958, Tapas started his c...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealands freelance and creative community, with 25,000 prize money up for grabs.Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020