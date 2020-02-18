Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo's Day 1 concludes in Kenya

The day one of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo has concluded in the presence of over 1,400 delegates. Held in Nairobi, Kenya the event was kickstarted by the 'Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report' commissioned by the World Bank Group through its Lighting Global Program in association with the Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA).

The report highlighted the rapid growth that the sector has achieved with 2019's annual market value estimated at USD 1.75 billion. The sector is currently serving 420 million users and the report noted that its growth potential remains strong with over 840 million still living without electricity access and over 1 billion connected to an unreliable grid.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta also attended the event and acknowledged the growth off-grid solar sector has achieved. Kenya becoming the "world's second-largest standalone solar market" with millions of its citizens benefiting from off-grid lighting solutions.

Talking about the key highlights of day one of the event, Koen Peters, Executive Director, GOGLA and one of the contributors to the 'Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report' said, "the conference was officially opened by H.E. President Kenyatta. His inspiring speech was the first of many highlights, in which he encouraged other countries to follow Kenya's lead in creating an enabling environment for off-grid solar. Insightful sessions, a buzzing exhibition space and seeing the lively exchanges between the more than 1,400 attendees were some other highlights for me."

