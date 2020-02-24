Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa’s animals suffering from effects of climate change: UN deputy chief

As global temperatures continue to rise and the world seeks solutions to stem the tide, the deputy UN chief visited Hwange National Park, which, at 14,651square kilometers, is almost half the size of Belgium.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 07:57 IST
Africa’s animals suffering from effects of climate change: UN deputy chief
Ms. Mohammed commended the park's efforts to buffer nature against climate change. Image Credit: Twitter(@AminaJMohammed)

Alongside the human population, Africa's animals are suffering greatly from the effects of climate change, which United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mahommed saw first-hand on Sunday in Zimbabwe.

As global temperatures continue to rise and the world seeks solutions to stem the tide, the deputy UN chief visited Hwange National Park, which, at 14,651square kilometers, is almost half the size of Belgium.

"We have seen what climate change is doing to our environment and livelihoods", she said. "We saw how the park is hounded by climate change; the way in which Hwange is hot, the water, and even animal migration and people".

With unreliable weather patterns resulting in less rainfall, Hillary Madhiri of the national parks and wildlife office said that more than 400 bird and 150 mammal species – 45,000 of the elephants – are suffering.

Key issues include the conflict between humans and wildlife, lack of water, loss of habitat, limited resources, population management and community partnerships to preserve the park.

"It's quite complex," the deputy UN chief observed.

Mr. Madhiri maintained that of all the problems "climate change is our biggest challenge".

He said that in spite of the park's use of green technologies and sinking over 100 boreholes to save the animals from literally dying of thirst in the dry season, more still needs to be done.

Ms. Mohammed commended the park's efforts to buffer nature against climate change.

Prelude to meeting

The Deputy Secretary-General is in Zimbabwe to attend the 6th Africa Regional Forum on sustainable development, which begins on Monday and runs in Victoria Falls until Thursday.

Ms. Mohammed said she would participate in the discussion on the Regional Coordination Mechanism between the UN and the African Union.

The focus will be on the elements needed to accelerate action on the ground for nations to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063 – Africa's master plan to transform the continent into a global powerhouse – and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – the blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

"What a better place than Zimbabwe to show the kind of leadership that we would like to see in transforming Africa through the Agendas 2063 and 2030," the UN deputy chief said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the ...

UPDATE 1-Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and were herded a...

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 24 AFP Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northe...

Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020