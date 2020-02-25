34th DBT Foundation Day to be celebrated on 26 Feb

Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New Delhi is celebrating its 34th Foundation Day on 26th February 2020 at the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi.

The Minister for S&T, Earth Sciences and MoH&FW, Dr. Harsh Vardhan will be the Chief Guest and give away the awards. Department since its inception has instituted various awards to encourage and recognize the contribution of scientists working in various research institutes, universities, scientific organizations, national laboratories, etc at different levels across the country. Various awards instituted by DBT are now considered under an overarching umbrella as DBT BRITE Awards [Biotechnology Research Innovation and Technology Excellence Awards]. The Department has renamed few awards in honor of outstanding scientists of our country who have immensely contributed to the Indian Science and been an inspiration to scientific fraternity across the globe.

DBT BRITE Awards constitutes the following awards hosted by DBT:

Har Gobind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award

S. Ramachandran-National Bioscience Award for Career Development

Janaki Ammal National Women Bioscientist Award

Tata Innovative Fellowship Award

Biotechnology Social Development Award

The DBT Foundation day lecture will be delivered by eminent scientist Padma Shri Dr. D Balasubramaian, Emeritus Director, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad.

The biotechnology sector in India has evolved over the last three decades and has made significant contributions in various sectors especially health, agriculture, etc. Due to enormous support received both from the government & private sector biotechnology sector has seen a rapid growth amounting to an annual growth rate of nearly 20%. India is rated among the top 12 biotechnology destinations in the world.

It is the demand for biotechnology products and services that has been the fulcrum for setting an ambitious target of US$150 billion by 2025. Looking at the growth prospects, the biotech sector plays a significant role in addressing major global challenges in sectors like health care, agriculture, energy, livestock, etc. Since our focus is on innovation and R&D, the Foundation Day of DBT is the right occasion to discuss what are the ways and strategies to be implemented to achieve set targets or at least reach near the defined goals.

To do so, we need to nurture talent and reward them for their excellence so that they keep working towards nation-building. Department since its inception has instituted various awards to encourage and recognize the contribution of scientists working in various research institutes, universities, scientific organizations, national laboratories, etc at different levels across the country.

