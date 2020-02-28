Mild earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometres in the northeast of Kullu district, he added Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone..

