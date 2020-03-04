Sadananda Gowda to inaugurate India Pharma & India Medical Device 2020

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- FICCI is organizing India Pharma 2020 & India Medical Device 2020 Conference & Exhibition at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat from March 5-7, 2020. The three-day conference will be inaugurated by the Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister Shri Sadananda Gowda MoS (C&F), Shri Mansukh Mandviya will also address the conference.

The theme of the event is "India Pharma: Meeting Challenges of Affordable and Quality Healthcare and India Medical Device: Promoting Affordable responsible and Quality Medical Device for Universal Health Care"

It aims to encourage innovations to further reduce the cost of quality healthcare for all and a platform to the global investment community to connect with stakeholders in Medical Device Sector in India, Central and State Governments, leading business leaders and top executives from the industry, academics, and experts from the world.

The objective of this event is to promote consumer-centric manufacturing by involving Medical Electronics, Devices, Health Diagnostics, Hospitals, and Surgical Equipment, etc. The event also aims at deliberations and technology demonstration towards constituting an ecosystem for empowering our Electronics Technology development and manufacturing base.

This year in the fifth edition, the event is being organised for the first time in the State of Gujarat, which is also the partner state for this event.

The Indian pharmaceutical market is the third-largest in terms of volume and thirteenth largest in terms of value. India is the largest supplier of generic medicines globally. Similarly, The Medical Devices industry in India is valued at USD 5.2 billion, contributes about 4-5 percent to the USD 96.7 billion Indian healthcare Industry.

During the event, an Exhibition will also be held on Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices. More than 200 Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices companies will be participating in the Exhibition. Around 5,000 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals will attend the 3-day Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

