Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists map immune system's response to COVID-19

Melbourne researchers have mapped immune responses from one of Australia's first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, showing the body's ability to fight the virus and recover from the infection.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 22:49 IST
Scientists map immune system's response to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne researchers have mapped immune responses from one of Australia's first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, showing the body's ability to fight the virus and recover from the infection. Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) were able to test blood samples at four different time points in an otherwise healthy woman in her 40s, who presented with COVID-19 and had mild-to-moderate symptoms requiring hospital admission.

Published in Nature Medicine is a detailed report of how the patient's immune system responded to the virus. One of the authors on the paper, research fellow Dr Oanh Nguyen said this was the first time that broad immune responses to COVID-19 have been reported. "We looked at the whole breadth of the immune response in this patient using the knowledge we have built over many years of looking at immune responses in patients hospitalized with influenza," Dr Nguyen said.

"Three days after the patient was admitted, we saw large populations of several immune cells, which are often a tell-tale sign of recovery during seasonal influenza infection, so we predicted that the patient would recover in three days, which is what happened." Working together with the University of Melbourne Professor Katherine Kedzierska, a laboratory head at the Doherty Institute and a world-leading influenza immunology researcher, the team was able to dissect the immune response leading to successful recovery from COVID-19, which might be the secret to finding an effective vaccine.

"We showed that even though COVID-19 is caused by a new virus, in an otherwise healthy person, a robust immune response across different cell types was associated with clinical recovery, similar to what we see in influenza," Professor Kedzierska said. Dr Thevarajan said that current estimates show more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild-to-moderate, and understanding the immune response in these mild cases is very important to research.

"We hope to now expand our work nationally and internationally to understand why some people die from COVID-19, and build further knowledge to assist in the rapid response of COVID-19 and future emerging viruses," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service NHS to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesda...

APEDA and SFAC sign MoU to bring better synergy in activities

Agri Export Policy announced by the Government of India with Farmers Centric Approach suggests developing product-specific clusters in the country to help improving productivity and quality of the varieties of crops with special involvement...

TWICE's Nayeon withdraws restraining order against foreign stalker

South Korean singer, Im Na-Yeon popularly known as Nayeon of girl group, Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn restraining order against a foreign stalker.In January, Nayeon was approached by a stalker while boarding a plane in J...

Tejashwi-Manjhi spat indicates fresh crisis in beleaguered

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar was on Wednesday left in throes of a fresh crisis with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi crossing swords and speaking of favours they owed to each other. The develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020