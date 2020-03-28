Left Menu
Development News Edition

How trans fats assist cell death

A molecular link between some trans fats and a variety of disorders, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, has been uncovered by researchers in a recent study. The findings of the study implicate their role in enhancing a mitochondrial signalling pathway that leads to programmed cell death.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 12:44 IST
How trans fats assist cell death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A molecular link between some trans fats and a variety of disorders, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, has been uncovered by researchers in a recent study. The findings of the study implicate their role in enhancing a mitochondrial signalling pathway that leads to programmed cell death. These findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

According to Atsushi Matsuzawa of Tohoku University's Laboratory of Health Chemistry, "Accumulating evidence has associated the consumption of trans-fatty acids with various diseases, including some lifestyle diseases, atherosclerosis and dementia. But the underlying causes have remained largely unknown." Matsuzawa and a team of researchers explored the effects of two trans fats produced during industrial food manufacturing, elaidic and linoelaidic acids, on programmed cell death.

Cells instigate programmed cell death, which is called apoptosis if their DNA is damaged beyond repair. DNA damage can occur in response to a variety of factors, including reactive oxygen species, ultraviolet irradiation and anti-cancer drugs. Normally, cells counteract this process by repairing the lesions. But problems in the DNA damage response can lead to diseases also associated with trans fats. The researchers induced DNA damage in cells using the anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. They found that elaidic and linoelaidic acids enhanced the apoptosis that followed. Other unsaturated fatty acids did not have the same effect.

Specifically, they found the fatty acids affected mitochondria, the energy-generating powerhouses of cells. DNA damage activates a signalling loop inside mitochondria that generates reactive oxygen species, which ultimately promote apoptosis. The industrial trans fats enhanced mitochondria's production of reactive oxygen species through this signalling loop, and thus increased apoptosis. Apoptosis is thought to lead to the development and progression of disorders associated with industrial trans fats, such as the build-up of plaque inside arteries, called atherosclerosis.

"Our research revealed a novel toxic function and mechanism of action of trans-fatty acids, which can account for pathological mechanisms, including atherosclerosis," says Matsuzawa. "This significant finding will provide a molecular basis to understand how trans-fatty acids cause disease." The researchers theorize that targeting this molecular mechanism with drugs might have a therapeutic effect on a diverse range of trans-fat-associated diseases.

The team plans to further investigate this link and the extent to which this mechanism contributes to these diseases. They also aim to determine the differences in toxicity between different trans fats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari asks NHAI chief, toll operators to ensure food, water support to migrant workers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across national highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers. The directions came amid reports that migrant workers are facing...

Germany will not ease shutdown until at least April 20 - paper

Germany will not ease measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus before at least April 20, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff told a German newspaper. We are not talking about any easing before April 20, Helge Braun told Tagesspieg...

Taiwan foreign minister invites U.S. reporters expelled by China

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu extended a personal invitation on Saturday for three major U.S. newspapers to station on the island their China-based journalists whose expulsion Beijing has announced. China said on March 18 it was revokin...

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Crash Landing On You aired the final episode on February 16 but fans are still having a hard time getting over the BinJin couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. Social media is flooded with posts about the stars and with thousands of requesting fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020