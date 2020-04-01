Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 risks disrupting forecasting services, UN weather experts warn

“We are concerned about the impact on the ability of our Members to deliver their basic weather and climate services”, said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, Director of WMO’s Earth System Branch.

UN | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:45 IST
COVID-19 risks disrupting forecasting services, UN weather experts warn
In a statement, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas urged Governments to support their national early warning and weather observing capacities despite the “severe challenges” caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Image Credit: Pixabay

UN weather experts warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic risks disrupting key forecasting services, including early warning alerts around the world.

Both the quantity and quality of weather observations and forecasts, as well as atmospheric and climate monitoring are at stake, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva.

"We are concerned about the impact on the ability of our Members to deliver their basic weather and climate services", said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, Director of WMO's Earth System Branch. "And you may think, why would we care about this, we have bigger things to worry about right now…But even in this situation, there could be situations where all of a sudden you could be critically reliant on weather forecasting if a hurricane, tornado, or some other adverse weather situation breaks out."

In a statement, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas urged Governments to support their national early warning and weather observing capacities despite the "severe challenges" caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

He explained that the devastating impacts of climate change haven't stopped since the new coronavirus emerged in December, and neither have the "growing" number of weather-related disasters.

Without reliable weather data, the COVID-19 pandemic "poses an additional challenge and may exacerbate multi-hazard risks at a single-country level", the WMO chief maintained.

Automated monitoring systems vulnerable

Many parts of the global weather monitoring system are automated, such as satellites and land-based observation points.

But other parts of the network have experienced a "dramatic" impact over the last few weeks – such as high-altitude readings - thanks to a sharp decrease in air traffic levels.

Before the COVID-19 era, commercial airlines took around 700,000 daily readings of air temperature, wind speed, and wind direction.

This data and much more is fed into WMO's Global Observing System, which supports weather and climate services and products provided by the 193 WMO Members.

In Europe, where air traffic readings are down by 85 to 90 percent according to WMO, countries affiliated with 31 national weather services are already discussing how to boost the short-term capabilities of other parts of their observing networks, to mitigate this loss of aircraft-sourced data.

The impact has been less severe in the US, where commercial airline traffic data is down by 60 percent, WMO said.

"At the present time, the adverse impact of the loss of observations on the quality of weather forecast products is still expected to be relatively modest", said Mr. Riishojgaard. "However, as the decrease in the availability of aircraft weather observations continues and expands, we may expect a gradual decrease in the reliability of the forecasts."

Data dip in developing countries

The situation is also concerning in many developing countries, where data is retrieved manually by weather observers, before being shared with international forecasting databases

"WMO has seen a significant decrease in the availability of this type of manual observations taken every few hours and reported to national centers over the last two weeks," Mr. Riishojgaard said. "WMO will continue to monitor the situation, and the organization is working with its Members to mitigate the impact as much as possible."

WMO chief Mr. Taalas added: "National Meteorological and Hydrological Services continue to perform their essential 24/7 functions despite the severe challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic."

"We salute their dedication to protecting lives and property but we are mindful of the increasing constraints on capacity and resources."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Militants shoot dead 2 in Kulgam

Militants on Wednesday shot dead two civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The militants opened firing on Ghulam Hassan Wagay and Sirajuddin Gorsi&#160; at their residences in Nandimarg area of Kulgam around 10....

Communalising coronavirus a shameful act, says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that a section of media is giving the raging coronavirus crisis a communal angle, which is shameful. Speaking to ANI over phone Owaisi said, I condemn that Islam is being blam...

Nurse tests positive for coronavirus at pvt hospital in Mumbai

New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...

COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000 - WHO

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020