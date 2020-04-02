Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN climate change talks postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The decision was announced on Wednesday night by the advisory group to the COP26 talks, overseen by the UN climate change body, the UNFCCC, after talks involving the United Kingdom and other countries.

UN | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:53 IST
UN climate change talks postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic
UNFCCC said the postponement would better enable all parties to focus on important climate issues while allowing more preparation time. Image Credit: ANI

With no end in sight to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the UN climate change talks which were due to take place in Scotland later in the year, have been postponed until October 2021.

The decision was announced on Wednesday night by the advisory group to the COP26 talks, overseen by the UN climate change body, the UNFCCC, after talks involving the United Kingdom and other countries.

UNFCCC said the postponement would better enable all parties to focus on important climate issues while allowing more preparation time.

"The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting COVID-19", said COP26 President-Designate and the UK's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa, underscored that while COVID-19 is "the most urgent threat facing humanity today…we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term".

She said that when economies restart, it will provide a chance for nations to "recover better, to include the most vulnerable in those plans, and a chance to shape the 21st-century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe and more resilient".

The President of the last COP, which ended up taking place in Spain, Chilean politician Carolina Schmidt, said the Bureau's decision to postpone COP26 was "a needed measure to protect all delegates and observers".

"Our determination is to make sure that the momentum for climate ambition will continue", she concluded.

'Foremost priority'

"The need to suppress the virus and safeguard lives is our foremost priority", UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement issued shortly after the announcement, on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Secretary-General maintained that efforts to increase ambition and action on climate change must continue, "especially as countries take measures to recover from this crisis".

The science on climate has not changed, he said, with emissions at a record high while global warming impacts compound the socio-economic challenges that this crisis will intensify.

The UN chief stressed that "the COVID-19 crisis reinforces the importance of science and evidence informing government policies and decision-making".

The science makes clear that human behavior is altering the planet's ability to regulate itself, dramatically impacting lives and livelihoods.

"This dramatic human crisis is also an example of how vulnerable countries, societies, and economies are too existential threats", he observed, adding that "countries must work to protect the health of people and the planet has never been more at risk."

Assuring the continuance of work involving UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Member States, and other partners to "emerge from this global crisis stronger", the statement closed with the assertion that "solidarity and greater ambition are needed now more than ever" to transition to a "sustainable, low carbon economy that limits global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal: four `Jamaat' members test positive for COVID-19

Four members of Jamaat including three foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Thursday, a senior official said. However, it was not clear if they belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, which is in news after its congregation i...

EU Commission apologises to Italy over coronavirus response, deaths push higher

The head of the European Commission apologised to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout. There has been widespread dismay in...

Oman to evacuate stranded citizens from Kochi on Friday

Gulf country Oman will on Friday evacuate its citizens stranded in Kochi due to outbreak of novel coronavirus. Oman Air will operate a special passenger relief flight on Friday to evacuate 53 Oman citizens who were undergoing treatments in ...

A record 10 million sought US jobless aid in past 2 weeks

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week doubling a record high set just one week earlier a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Combined with last weeks report th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020