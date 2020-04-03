Left Menu
Development News Edition

ARCI produces hand sanitizer and distributes to police personnel in Hyderabad

Hand sanitizer prepared by ARCI provided to police personnel on duty duringA team of scientists, students, and staff voluntarily came forward and produced about 40 liters of sanitizer. COVID 19 crisis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:26 IST
ARCI produces hand sanitizer and distributes to police personnel in Hyderabad
Accordingly, a substantial quantity of sanitizer was prepared and handed over to Shri Sunpreet Singh, DCP, Rachakonda Commissionerate by ARCI’s Senior Scientist Dr. R Vijay. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the scarcity of hand sanitizers in the market, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India, has produced hand sanitizer as per the WHO standards and distributed it among police personnel in Hyderabad, students, and staff of the institution. A team of scientists, students, and staff voluntarily came forward and produced about 40 liters of sanitizer.

The complete Idea of production, packaging, and distribution was completed in just 6 hours. Meanwhile, the order of lockdown was announced, and many of the students were leaving for their home towns. For their safety, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a face mask was given to most of them who were traveling. The sanitizer was also distributed to all the security staff, people working in the canteen, scientists, and also placed at common areas and entry gates. Team spirit, desire to contribute to disaster management, care, and concern about the ARCI family made this possible within a very short time.

Subsequently, given the risk being taken by the police personnel who are working relentlessly to enforce the social distancing, ARCI Director Dr. G Padmanabham directed the team to increase the preparation of sanitizer so that it can be distributed among them. Accordingly, a substantial quantity of sanitizer was prepared and handed over to Shri Sunpreet Singh, DCP, Rachakonda Commissionerate by ARCI's Senior Scientist Dr. R Vijay.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, while appreciating the support extended by the scientists, requested more quantity to provide for as many personnel as to possible. ARCI has made all arrangements to produce large quantities of sanitizer and provide it in easy to dispense 100 ml bottles, which the police personnel can easily carry with them in their pockets. Each bottle could last more than a week for each police personnel.

Dr. Padmanabham conveyed his appreciation to all the team members who contributed to this effort and encouraged them and other scientists to come up with more ideas to fight COVID 19.

In order to stop the spreading of dangerous coronavirus, it is recommended that hands, staircase railings, door handles, "IRIS" biometric machine keys, common equipment, office vehicles are to be cleaned by sanitizer.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Sharda Hospital joins fight against COVID-19

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bed...

Best-selling novel exposes life of child slaves in Nigeria

Writer Abi Dare grew up in a part of Lagos, Nigeria where most families, including hers, had maids as young as eight years old who worked all day, were often beaten and did not go to school.It was only as an adult that she realized these so...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Lifes initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020