DRDO ready with technologies for sanitizing areas of different sizes

The CFEES, Delhi with the help of its industry partner has developed portable sanitization equipment for spraying decontamination solutions consisting of one percent Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution for sanitization of the suspected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:17 IST
The Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed two configurations of sanitizing equipment. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

In the continuing quest for developing indigenous solutions to combat the Corona Virus Pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is ready with technologies for sanitizing areas of different sizes. The Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed two configurations of sanitizing equipment. These are spinoffs from technologies developed for fire suppression applications.

Portable Backpack Area Sanitisation Equipment

The CFEES, Delhi with the help of its industry partner has developed portable sanitization equipment for spraying decontamination solutions consisting of one percent Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution for sanitization of the suspected area.

The portable system can be mounted as a backpack and can be carried by the operations personnel. This system incorporates low-pressure twin fluid (air & disinfectant liquid) technology to generate very fine mist. The system is capable of disinfecting upto 300 square meter area. The application areas can include hospital reception, doctor chambers, office spaces dealing with the general public, corridors, pathways, metro and railway stations, bus stations, etc.

Trolley Mounted Large Area Sanitisation Equipment

The Centre with the help of its industry partner has also developed a higher capacity which is carried on a trolley. The system incorporates low-pressure single fluid (disinfectant liquid) technology generating a very fine mist. It is capable of disinfecting upto 3,000 square meter area.

It has a tank capacity of 50 liters and has a lancing (throw) distance of 12-15 meters. This is useful for disinfecting hospitals, malls, airports, metro stations, isolation areas, quarantine centers, and high-risk residential areas.

Two of these systems are being provided to Delhi Police for immediate use. These can be made available to other agencies with the help of industry partners.

(With Inputs from PIB)

