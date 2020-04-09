Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kobe Bryant's latest book to debut atop best-seller list

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:25 IST
Kobe Bryant's latest book to debut atop best-seller list

Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists, days after the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar was selected to the Hall of Fame. The latest release from Bryant's Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times' middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list for children's basketball books.

Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January Season One, the latest installment of Bryant's Wizenard story line that follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week. Bryant's company describes it as “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.” Bryant was the series creator and envisioned the story lines. Other books created by Bryant's content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball legend's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Those other books from Granity to make best-seller lists earlier this year include “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof,” “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp” — the prequel to this best-seller. Bryant's 2018 book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” was also a best-seller and has been on Amazon's top lists for much of this year as well.

Much of Granity's work has continued after Bryant's death, including installments of the “Detail” sports analysis series of programs on ESPN. Granity, after Bryant's death, said it would continue his mission of “using creative education to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.” Bryant won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, retiring in 2016 to spend his full-time focus on Granity and his passion for content and storytelling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was an Academy Award winner in 2018, and this past weekend was announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strays feel the bite as pandemic spreads

As coronavirus forces billions of people around the world into lockdown, another sizeable population has also been hard hit -- stray animals. While pet owners in many countries are still allowed to walk their dogs, thousands of other animal...

Thirty fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 9 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the states tally to 413, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due ...

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 situation with Spanish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez over COVID-19. During the conversation, Jaishankar said that India has responded positively to Spains urgent ph...

Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forwar. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020