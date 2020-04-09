Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welsh rugby players' pay slashed by a quarter

PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:21 IST
Welsh rugby players' pay slashed by a quarter

Players at Wales' four regions earning more than �25,000 (28,566 euros) will take a 25 percent pay cut until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Welsh rugby's Professional Rugby Board (PRB) announced. The season for squad members at the Scarlets, the Ospreys, the Cardiff Blues and the Dragons was put on hold at the end of February following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"For our professional players in particular this has been a really tough decision, they are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost," PRB's chairperson Amanda Blanc said in a statement. "But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won't have planned for." Under a system introduced last year, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) pays 80 percent of the salaries of the 38 top-ranked players, with the players' regions contributing the remaining 20 percent.

Wages for those outside the top band are paid entirely by their teams. The sides feature in the Pro14 league competition and the European Champions and Challenge Cups, while rugby across all levels in Wales has been suspended.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and WRU chairman had already announced a reduction in their wages by the same amount as the players. Earlier, Welsh health officials announced the number of deaths caused by the illness had increased by 33 to 245, with 4,073 registered cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre approves COVID-19 emergency package for states, UTs

The Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems to support procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, and strengthening of surveil...

Hindpiri in Ranchi sealed for 72 hours after COVID-19 cases reported from area

The Ranchi administration on Thursday announced that Hindpiri locality of the city is being sealed for the next 72 hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area. The area was sealed...

Dubai allows alcohol home delivery as virus shuts down bars

The Champagne corks no longer pop at Dubais infamous alcohol-soaked brunches. The blaring flat-screen televisions stand silent in the sheikhdoms sports bars. And the city-states pubs have shrink-wrapped their now-idle beer taps. This skyscr...

Jaish militant arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 9 PTI&#160;Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad&#160; JeM&#160;militant from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Thursday. A cordon and search operation was launched around Shimlaran Nallah i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020