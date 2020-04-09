Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Contador and Nadal auction memorabilia for Spanish Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning his bike from the 2011 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France while Rafa Nadal is selling the shirt he wore when he won the 2019 French Open to raise money for the Spanish Red Cross' fight against the coronavirus. Seven-times grand tour winner Contador, who retired in 2017, and 19-times Grand Slam winner Nadal made the announcements on Twitter on Wednesday. Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception

The decision by the governing body of athletics to suspend Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak has received a cool reception from some Tokyo hopefuls. World Athletics announced on Tuesday that qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which will now take place in July and August next year, would restart on Dec. 1, subject to the global situation returning to normal. Bradys donate 750,000 meals to Tampa area

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen donated funds to provide 750,000 meals to those in need in their new community of Tampa, Fla. Feeding Tampa Bay announced the donation via Twitter on Tuesday. Woods and caddie sued by spectator over alleged 2018 incident

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava alleging he sustained injuries after LaCava shoved him when he tried to take a selfie with the golfer in the background at a tournament in 2018. According to the civil complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County, Florida, Brian Borruso alleges the incident took place during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook after Woods's tee shot landed near him. Athletics: World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

The world athletics championships have been moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's governing body said Wednesday. World Athletics confirmed in a statement https://www.worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/news/dates-world-championships-oregon-2022 that the event, which is usually held every two years, would now take place from July 15-24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Coach Smith: All Senators recovered from COVID-19

All members of the Ottawa Senators organization who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered fully, coach D.J. Smith told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. Five players and one staff member, none of whom have been identified, tested positive for the coronavirus over the past month. Radio color commentator Gord Wilson also tested positive. According to Smith, all recovered relatively quickly. On this day: Died April 10, 2015: Richie Benaud, cricketer and broadcaster

"Morning everyone." At the sound of this prosaic but unmistakeable greeting, cricket fans for half a century knew they were about to spend a few hours in the company of one of the great sports broadcasters of the television age. NFL notebook: Brady talks Patriots departure

Tom Brady realized before the start of last season that it likely was his last ride in New England. "I knew that our time was coming to an end," the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said during an appearance Wednesday on "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM. Winston flattered to be unseated by 'G.O.A.T' Brady in Tampa

Jameis Winston wants to beat Tom Brady and win Super Bowls one day, but for now he's taking the high road after the "G.O.A.T" claimed the quarterback spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said to FOX News in an interview Wednesday. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me." Formula One considering closed races once season starts

Formula One is considering holding closed races without spectators, most likely at European circuits, once the season is able to start after being stalled by the new coronavirus pandemic. The Australian opener on March 15 was cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 has been postponed so far.

